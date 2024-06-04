Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle is missing scenes from the manga – and some fans are angry

Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle is taking the world by storm, but some fans are upset over some of the important missing scenes from the manga.

Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle is undoubtedly one of the best anime movies in 2024 so far. Having released in Japan in February 2024, it made record-breaking box office takings before getting a global release on May 31. (You can check out our Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle review for more!)

Though the anime movie has received a generally positive response from both viewers and critics, it definitely hasn’t made everyone happy. A lot of Haikyuu!! fans are expressing their disappointment over some scenes that have been cut from the manga.

The new Haikyuu!! movie picks up right where Season 4 left off. It features the much-anticipated match between Karasuno and Nekoma, the titular Dumpster Battle. It’s a match that not only had fans waiting for year, but also the characters.

Focusing on one singular match, the movie adapts the Haikyuu!! manga from Chapter 294 to Chapter 325. These 31 chapters are condensed into 85 minutes, making the movie inevitably gloss over some scenes from the source material.

Fans have noticed that the Haikyuu!! movie hasn’t completely adapted the match from the manga, leaving out some scenes featuring Kageyama. Instead, the film’s primary focus was entirely on Kenma and Hinata, ignoring many moments of Karasuno’s setter in favor of them.

Kageyama is the deuteragonist of Haikyuu!! and one of the most important characters in the series. Though he doesn’t always get the spotlight as the setter, the author always made sure to highlight his importance in the story.

In the manga, Kageyama’s contribution to the match is irrefutable. His serves are among Karasuno’s biggest weapons, as well as his precise tosses. In one crucial moment, the manga shows Kuroo agreeing to Coach Nekomata’s comment about Kageyama being Karasuno’s biggest monster after their first practice match.

The sports anime movie completely ignores this scene and most of Kageyama’s fearsome serves are also excluded from Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle. This has longtime fans of the franchise quite upset. One X user comments, “Did Kageyama as a character make the cut? Let’s be serious here.”

Another fan also expresses their frustration in a similar way, writing, “Kageyama’s entire talent didnt make the f**king cut! I get we are highlighting Kenma’s moment but Kenma’s moment was made more exciting because of Kageyama’s skill.”

A third joins, “Even if the movie was Kenma’s POV, Tobio was the rival teams setter which should have been the next point of focus after Shoyo because he is the control tower of the other team.”

After the missing scenes in the film, many fans are now wishing for it to be turned into Haikyuu!! Season 5. However, whether their wish will come true is debatable as Haikyuu!! movie 2 appears to be confirmed already.

