Great Pretender Razbliuto: Everything we know so far

Great Pretender, the critically acclaimed anime series, is back with a sequel. Here is everything we know about the next installment in this great adventure.

Great Pretender, an original comedy-crime anime series, premiered to rave reviews back in 2020. Now, it’s set to return with an exciting sequel: Great Pretender Razbliuto.

Produced by the WIT Studio, renowned for its work on series like Spy x Family, Attack On Titan and Ousama Ranking, now fans can rejoiced once again because their favorite gang of colorful con artists are set to return.

Article continues after ad

So, from its confirmed streaming service to the creative crew, here is everything we know about Great Pretender Razbliuto.

Article continues after ad

Great Pretender Razbliuto will premiere in 2024, but there’s no specific release date yet.

On November 17, 2023, Crunchyroll announced Great Pretender Razbliuto.

While the original Great Pretender series ran on Netflix, Crunchyroll will be taking over streaming rights for the next installment, enabling fans all around the world to watch the series long-overdue sequel.

Great Pretender Razbliuto plot

The official plot of the sequel is yet to be announced. However, it’s expected to follow the events of Season 1, with a con (wo)man at the forefront.

Article continues after ad

The first season followed the story of Makoto Edamura, a con artist who ended up being the subject of a con after fellow criminal Laurent Thierry pulled him into a world of international crime that left him well out of his depths.

Article continues after ad

The sequel will likely see Dorothy, Laurent’s former partner in love and crime, returning and taking center stage. At the end of Season 1, she was seen “returning from the dead” with a case of amnesia, so many fans are presuming that this new season will follow her attempting to re-enter the world of crime. However, since nothing in this series is as it seems, who knows if her amnesia is even real?

Article continues after ad

Great Pretender Razbliuto cast and crew

From what has been revealed so far, the major creative staff behind the success of Season 1 hasn’t changed. Hiro Kaburagi, known for Kimi ni Todoke and 91 Days, will return as the director. He will also be a lead writer, alongside Ousama Ranking’s Taku Kishimoto and the previous season’s Ryota Kosawa.

Article continues after ad

Finally, color designer Yuko Kobari will return to the sequel to ensure that it maintains its vibrant feel and the soundtrack will be composed once again by Yutaka Yamada. Will we get more of the jazz music we loved from Season 1? Only time will tell.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Great Pretender Razbliuto streaming platform

The series will be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Despite Season 1 streaming on Netflix, Crunchyroll will take over for the sequel. However, no information has been released as to whether it will acquire rights to the first season to allow them to be streamed together.

Is there a Great Pretender Razbliuto trailer?

The first teaser trailer premiered on November 17, 2023.

A full trailer hasn’t been released yet. However, TOHO animation released a 44-second teaser trailer featuring all the con-artist hijinks and lively jazz music that contributed to Season 1’s success.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.