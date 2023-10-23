Highspeed Etoile: Everything we know so far

Gear up for a world where speed reigns supreme! The original anime, Highspeed Etoile, unveiled its first promotional trailer, a tantalizing teaser, its release window, and even more exciting details. Here is everything we know so far.

In the not-so-distant future, the landscape of motorsports has undergone a revolutionary transformation, and Highspeed Etoile (stylized as HIGHSPEED Étoile) is gearing up to take anime fans on an exhilarating ride. It’s time to forget about Formula 1 and enter a realm where the NEX Race has rewritten the rules, pushing the boundaries of speed thanks to cutting-edge AI technology and the revolutionary Revolburst mechanism.

But these races are not just about speed (even if the speedometer regularly tips over 500km/h, guaranteeing thrills for competitors and viewers alike).

And speaking of thrills, let’s not forget the exceptional voice cast and the unconventional 3D animation style that will catapult fans into this futuristic world. So, buckle up: here is everything we know so far about Highspeed Etoile.

Highspeed Etoile will premiere in April 2024, but we don’t yet have an exact release date.

The official trailer, released on October 20 on Highspeed Etoile’s official website, has finally quelled fans’ suspense surrounding its premiere. It not only offered a glimpse into the voice cast and characters but also provided a key visual into Rin’s story.

Among the new cast members, you can look forward to Tōru Furuya as the narrator and Yukari Tamura as the voice behind the interactive AI program, Ami. But the excitement doesn’t end there. Highspeed Etoile is collaborating with the former Japanese racing series Super Formula, and the series’ official website features logos for King Amusement Creative Sonic Blade and Good Smile Company.

Fans have another reason to celebrate with the announcement of a new manga (set to be serialized on the Manga Cross Website) titled Highspeed Etoile: L’Entree de Towa et Kanata. Featuring the artistic talent of Chiaki Misono, this new manga will expand the Highspeed Etoile universe.

Here’s another noteworthy detail: the trailer reveals that the anime will present itself in a 3D computer-generated style, promising a visually captivating experience that breaks away from traditional animation.

What’s Highspeed Etoile about?

At the heart of this adrenaline-pumping narrative is Rin Rindou, a character who once aspired to be a ballet dancer but had to shelve her dreams due to a devastating injury.

Just when Rin (voiced by Fūka Izumi) is on the brink of accepting life’s limitations, she is catapulted into the world of high-speed racing, becoming the linchpin of the anime’s storyline. Her journey and the potential to revolutionize the sport take center stage in this gripping narrative.

Her life takes an unexpected turn as she becomes a part of NEX and makes her debut, determined to leave her mark on the sport.

Meet the Highspeed Etoile cast

The cast boasts a line-up of high-profile anime voice actors, promising to bring the high-octane story to life:

Fūka Izumi as Rin Rindo

Yōko Hikasa as Kanata Asakawa

Shiori Izawa as Towa Komachi

Yui Horie as Sofia B. (Bryant) Tokitou

Ayaka Suwa as Youran Liu

Nana Mizuki as Alice Summerwood

Kenichirō Matsuda as Richard Parker

Kousuke Toriumi as Lorenzo M. Salvatore

Yurie Funato as Prima Stella’s Hikari Hinata

Shū Uchida as Prima Stella’s Akari Kuzuryū

As we eagerly await the April 2024 premiere, this high-speed story is one well worth watching, so mark your calendars and get ready for an exhilarating ride. Highspeed Etoile is about to push the boundaries of speed and storytelling.

Are you ready to join the race? Stay tuned for the release of Highspeed Etoile, coming soon to Crunchyroll.

