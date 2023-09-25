Dragon Ball Magic: Leaks, web anime details, kid Goku & everything we know

Dragon Ball is set to return in the form of a new streaming web anime called Dragon Ball Magic and it’ll be borrowing some elements from GT. Here’s everything we know right now.

Numerous leaks have surfaced pinpointing that the Dragon Ball web anime will be revealed at New York Comic Con, much to the chagrin of those who expected a return of Dragon Ball Super.

Despite two movies released since the end of Dragon Ball Super’s anime run with the manga picking up the story, DB is set to move onto a new series that will be streamed.

This is big news for Dragon Ball GT fans, because ‘Magic’ will be incorporating some of that spin-off’s ideas, only this time with Akira Toriyama’s involvement.

Crunchyroll Dragon Ball is returning, but not in the way fans might expect.

What is Dragon Ball Magic?

Dragon Ball Magic will be a new web anime that’s separate from Dragon Ball Super and Toriyama is reportedly overseeing its production.

Legendary DBZ Japanese animator and character creator, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is also involved with the series. Notably, he designed Super Sayian 4, although there is no confirmation the form will return in Dragon Ball Magic.

It’s currently not known where it will debut in Japan or if an English dub is already in the works, so we’ll be sure to keep you posted.

Currently, there have been a few contradicting reports about the episode length and how long the season will be, but info is expected to be announced soon.

What will Dragon Ball Magic be about?

According to insider Geekdom101, the series will be called Dragon Ball Magic, because it will revolve around Goku and Kaiōshin being turned into kids by a demon and will need to work together to become adults again.

The duo will then go to different realms and planets to battle new enemies. A couple of others join their party: a girl and a boy armed with a sword and a gun.

Although this does sound very much like GT, it will not be a recreation of that series. Instead, certain ideas are being borrowed, so don’t expect Omega Shenron, Super Android 17, Baby Vegeta, and SSJ4 Gogeta to show up.

More information is expected to be revealed at New York Comic Con, so be to tune in on October 12 for more details and hopefully a release date.

