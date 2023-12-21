Dr. Stone announces fourth and final season

It’s time to celebrate for fans of the popular anime Dr. Stone. Its fourth season has just been announced.

It’s a bittersweet day for Dr. Stone fans. Following the release of Season 3’s final episode, the anime revealed that the adventure would continue one last time with a fourth and final season titled Dr. Stone: Science Future.

Based on Riichiro Inagki’s manga series of the same name, this dystopian sci-fi thriller won fans over when it first debuted back in 2017. And the anime series which came two years later has only added to its popularity.

Article continues after ad

So, here is what we know about the Dr. Stone Season 4 announcement.

Article continues after ad

Dr. Stone Season 4 announcement

On December 20, Shonen Jump News announced that the Dr. Stone TV Anime “will head towards its conclusion” with its fourth and presumably final season.

The news shocked fans. Although Dr. Stone isn’t a long series, with its final manga chapter being released back in March 2022, there are still several arcs for the anime adaptation to get through.

This has resulted in some fans expressing their disbelief about the news on Twitter and Reddit. And other fans speculating how many episodes we could see in this “final” season.

Article continues after ad

In fact, one fan did the math for the rest of us and calculated that the anime will adapt roughly 2.5 chapters per episode, which means there are 3 cours or approximately 36-39 episodes left.

Article continues after ad

This is just about enough to cover the material left in the manga. Although, it does raise concerns about the overall pacing of the beloved series final season.

What is Dr. Stone Season 4 about?

Titled Dr. Stone: Science Future, the plot revolves around a 16-year-old science prodigy Senku Ishigami who ends up petrified along with the rest of the world due to a mysterious flash in 2019.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Thousands of years later, Senku is revived and has to figure out how to restart human civilization through his extensive knowledge of science.

The fourth season is expected to focus on Senku and friends using their intelligence and abilities to fight against people who want to stop them from saving humanity, including formidable enemies like Tsukasa Shishiou and Ibara.

Article continues after ad

You can watch all previous seasons of Dr. Stone on Crunchyroll, or Netflix if you’re located in East Asia including Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.