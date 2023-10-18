Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2 Episode 2: Release date and time

Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2 Episode 2 will be released soon – so, here’s everything you need to know about its release date and time.

The second part of Dr. Stone Season 3 premiered last week, and it has already raised the expectations of every fan of the series. The first episode landed with some thrilling revelations, and that’s what assures us what the further episodes will take us through.

The people of the science kingdom were getting thrown into the ocean, but no one knew who was behind it. In the first episode of Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2, we learned that it was none other than Ibara, so now, in the upcoming episode, we may get to see the team confronting the culprit.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For the curious fans, here, we’ll be divulging the release date, time, and preview information for the much-awaited episode.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2 Episode 2 will be released on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10:30pm JST. Crunchyroll will bring the episode for every fan based in different territories. The time of the release will vary due to the time-zone differences, so you must follow the below schedule:

7:00am PDT

9:00am CDT

10:00am EDT

3:00pm BST

4:00pm CEST

7:30pm IST

10:00pm Philippine Time

What to expect from Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2 Episode 2

Ahead of the episode’s official release, the studios have released the preview images to let us know what we should expect from the episode. In the images, we see the faces of Taiju Ooki, Kohaku, and Ibara as the last episode brings Ibara into the limelight. Now, every team member will be seen handling what is presented in front of them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Besides that, the official synopsis of the upcoming episode states that Ryusui has fled from prison, and now, he will use his own created oxygen cylinder to awaken the Green Tree. He will do this to revive Kaseki. On the other side, Senku crafts the most potent weapon, called Drone.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.