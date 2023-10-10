Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2: Release date, time & where to watch

Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2 is making a comeback to the screens after three months of the first part’s concluding episode. Here, you can find the information regarding its release date and time.

Dr. Stone is a famous anime that comes with several fun elements and has a little drama, but it also educates us by adding science to the recipe. Adapted from the manga of the same name, it became one of the most-watched series of 2019 on Netflix. Since then, it has won several awards, including one for the best protagonist at the event held by Crunchyroll in 2020.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 1 arrived on streaming platforms in April 2023 and bid us goodbye in June 2023. The finale episode of the first part left by creating a base for the upcoming part so it won’t be challenging for us to get hold of the story.

So, when do we expect to get our eyes on the upcoming episodes? Well, here’s everything you must be looking for.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2: Release date and time

Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2 will be released on Crunchyroll on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 7:00am PDT. Here’s a schedule that will allow you to learn about the premiere episode’s release timings in your region:

7:00am PDT

9:00am CDT

10:00am EDT

3:00pm BST

4:00pm CEST

7:30pm IST

10:00pm Philippine Time

Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2 Episode 1 preview explained

The premiere episode of Part 2, or we can also say the 12th episode of Season 3, will kickstart from where we left off. This means we will see Senku creating the nitric acid out of the platinum that he found in Treasure Island. First, he will think of waking up Kaseki, but then he will realize that his petrified friends need help as Ibara throws them into the sea. So, we will get to see Senku struggling to rescue his friends with the help of Kohaku in the opening episode.

