Major Dr. Stone news coming before Season 3 finale

Exciting news is on its way for Dr. Stone fans. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Season 3 of hit new-gen anime series Dr. Stone is drawing to a close. And, ahead of its finale episode, an exciting announcement hit Twitter.

So far, we don’t have any information about what the upcoming Dr. Stone news is about. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. Especially since the the Twitter post emphasized that the announcement would be coming from the anime rather than the Riichiro Inagaki’s manga.

Let’s take a closer look at the announcement and everything you need to know about the imminent news.

Dr. Stone announcement is on its way

On December 6, Shonen Jump’s official Twitter page announced that the Dr. Stone New World TV Anime will be revealing new information.

The new information will commemorate the TV series Season 3 finale, which will air on December 21, 2023. But fans will be able to read it in a week, in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #3, which will be published on December 13.

What is the announcement about?

We don’t know what the announcement will be about, yet. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

Below the Twitter post, fans are almost universally guessing that it could be about the anime series Season 4. This does seem the most likely scenario. However, since Shonen Jump decided to announce that news is imminent, it’s also possible that a key visual or even a trailer could be on the way as well.

Dr. Stone is an immensely popular anime, with a huge domestic and international fanbase. Produced by Toho Animation, Season 3 began airing in April 2023 and is available to watch outside of Japan on Crunchyroll.

Since the third season was confirmed during Season 2’s final episode, there’s almost no doubt on Twitter that news of the fourth season will arrive by the end of December 2023. So, if the information in Shonen Jump’s magazine is what fans expect, then they’ll be getting a major Christmas present early with news of the hit anime’s next instalment.

While you wait for the announcement, you can catch up with Dr. Stone episodes on Crunchyroll, our Dr. Stone coverage here, and our anime coverage here.

