One Piece’s saddest scene had everyone in the studio crying

Mayumi Tanaka and Toshio Furukawa – the voice actors of Luffy and Ace, respectively – recently sat down for an interview and shared how One Piece’s saddest scene affected the cast and crew.

Every One Piece fan will wholeheartedly agree that one of the story’s saddest moments comes when Ace is killed by Akainu during the Marineford War. Despite Luffy moving heaven and earth to save him, the fire-user dies to protect his younger brother.

It’s a heartbreaking scene, made all the more painful by Ace’s dying words as he thanks everyone for loving him. This moment is followed by Luffy’s heart-wrenching cry. Needless to say, it’s an intense scene that makes viewers tear up every time. While it’s an emotional ordeal for viewers, the cast and crew also had the same difficulty.

In the interview, Ace’s voice actor Furukawa shared how the episode’s director instructed him to keep calm during Ace’s dying words, only to let his emotions out and cry when he ended the speech with the heartbreaking “thank you”.

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

The scene then shows Luffy screaming in agony as Ace lies lifeless in front of him. Tanaka did an exceptional job at portraying Luffy’s pain, so much so that her cry had everyone in the recording studio tearing up.

This small revelation makes the already iconic scene more impactful. Ace’s death was not only one of the saddest moments in One Piece but also one of the most shocking. Before this, the story has rarely killed such an important character.

This incident fundamentally changes Luffy forever, giving him much-needed character development. Even after 13 years and more than 500 episodes, this moment and the voice actors’ performances remain one of the most memorable parts of One Piece.

