Who is Aira Shiratori in Dandadan? Powers explained

Aira Shiratori has finally made her debut in Dandadan Episode 5, so here’s what you need to know about one of the main characters of the series.

Dandadan is one of the most popular anime of the year, capturing fans’ hearts with its stellar animation, loveable characters, and eccentric story. The series has aired five episodes, with the most recent installment introducing Aira Shiratori.

She is a popular girl in Kami High known for her sweet and kind personality, as well as being pretty. However, Momo sees through the facade and teaches her a lesson for making fun of Okarun.

Anime-only fans may not be aware, but Aira will continue to be an important character throughout the series. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Dandadan manga!

Who is Aira Shiratori in Dandadan?

Aira appears in the Acrobat Silky Arc of Dandadan, and underneath her sweet facade lies a vicious girl. She sees through Momo’s powers and thinks she is a demon. Aira is also aware of how Momo threw a basin of water at her.

So, she takes revenge by spreading false rumors about her. Unexpectedly, a strange encounter with a Yokai brings her closer to Momo and the story continues with her providing support to Momo and Okarun in their encounters with yokais and aliens.

Does Aira have any powers?

Yes, Aira possesses the powers of Acrobatic Silky.

She was able to see spirits when she was a child. This is how she came in contact with Acrobatic Silky. However, she somehow lost that ability. After coming into contact with one of Okarun’s kintama, which has taken the shape of a golden ball, Aira regained the ability to see spirits.

Not only that, but when Acrobatic Silky passed her aura to revive her, Aira also gained her supernatural powers, the same way Okarun can use Turbo Granny’s powers. When using that power, she takes on a form with extremely long hair and a mask that resembles a yokai’s face.

While in that form, she gains extraordinary agility and swiftness to perform graceful acrobatic maneuvers, thus granting her a body that allows balance, flexibility, dexterity, and bodily coordination.

