What does Dandadan mean? Unusual title explained

While Dandadan’s anime continues to gain popularity, it has yet to explain the reason behind its bizarre title. So we’re here to do it for them.

Dandadan is a supernatural series that has yokai, aliens, psychic powers, and lots of drama. The story follows the adventures of Momo and Okarun after they embroil themselves in the world of supernatural and extraterrestrials due to a bet.

While they both prove the existence of ghosts and aliens, it comes at the price of their safety. As the story proceeds, we also meet more students like them who get involved after unusual circumstances.

The anime made its debut in October 2024 and is currently airing its second arc. At the same time, the manga is in its tenth story arc and has introduced several characters. One of the most unusual things about the series is the title. Even in the manga, we don’t see any mention of it until the ninth story arc.

The main antagonist of the series is the only one who has mentioned “Dandadan” since he is currently looking for it. However, the original idea behind the title is rather complex.

When was Dandadan first mentioned?

Dandadan was first mentioned in Chapter 163 by Count Saint-Germain.

Manga Plus

Count Saint-Germain, the overarching villain of the series is a collector of anything supernatural, even if they are someone’s powers. In chapter 163, after acquiring the Fairy-Tale Card Game, he asks about Dandadan. It is something that he must acquire at all costs.

In the same chapter, we also see a beautiful double-spread panel consisting of a series of mandalas originating from Buddhist mythology.

The true meaning of Dandadan

While it is currently unknown what the term “Dandadan” entails, it’s believed to be something that holds great power. The mandalas in the double spread depict the Center Eight Petal Hall commonly associated with the Womb Realm.

Manga Plus

Germain has a “power extraction knife,” which allows him to take powers from any human or yokai. However, he must make his target yield before taking their ability. While Germain asks about Dandadan, the manga doesn’t reveal whether he got an answer or not.

Considering Germain’s interests, Dandadan should either be a weapon or a supernatural ability. Additionally, in Japanese, “Dan (膽)” means bold, “Da (大)” means big, and “Dan (黨)” means party. The characters combined mean a big and bold party.

Does the title suggest manga will end?

Dandadan’s sudden mention after all this time might be hinting that the manga will soon enter its Final Saga. We’re currently in the tenth story arc, titled “Pygmies Princess” where we see Kouki being used by a mysterious person (most likely Germain).

Manga Plus

She holds the same power extraction knife as the Count. Not only that but with Okarun’s powers gone and Turbo Granny having her own plans, the manga doesn’t have much left to cover. We’ve also met the main villain, whose goal is to find Dandadan at all costs.

Furthermore, it’s clear whatever Germain is after, will be the main focus in the final arc. However, the manga has yet to get an official statement about the ending.

Since the Summer 2024 anime season is finally over, check out our list of the best upcoming anime. For more from this supernatural series, have a look at the release date and possible spoilers for Chapter 174 and our guides on Aira Shiratori and Turbo Granny.