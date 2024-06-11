Arcane Season 2 trailer reveals bad news, but fans aren’t sad

Arcane Season 2 is finally coming soon, November in fact, but the latest trailer has some news you probably won’t like.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Arcane Season 2 since the first season dropped in November 2021. While updates have been slow, we now know the TV show returns this November, but with a catch — this is the final season.

Yes, Arcane is wrapping after just two seasons. Although that’s probably disappointing, especially to fans of Jinx and Vi, the League of Legends champions who serve as protagonists, rest assured it’s not because anyone’s pulled the plug.

In a message to fans, Christian Linke, co-creator of Arcane, explained the logic behind the move. “Since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind,” he says. “Which means the story of Arcane wraps up with the second season.”

As Jinx and Vi have enjoyed greater attention to their stories, Riot and Fortiche want to give other champions that same level of nuance and backstory. Essentially, Arcane is the first of what sounds like several planned shows and films.

“[Vi and Jinx’s] arcs have grown so far beyond our original dreams for them, and we want to give the same treatment to more champions,” he explains. “So we’re currently working on our next projects across TV and film.”

Linke mentions production is still early on these new projects, and they hope to provide more updates on these before the end of 2024. So despite losing one great avenue within the League of Legends universe, more are in the process of opening.

Fans are sad, but optimistic, given Linke’s comments. “I really hope we will be able to see what they can do with Ionia or even Freljord/Shurima. The potential is definitely there when it comes to storytelling,” says one.

“Arcane’s brilliance was that every scene of every episode mattered. So it’s great to keep that spirit. Very eager to see this, and the next thing,” adds another.

We'll see what the future holds. For now, Arcane Season 2 arrives November 2024.