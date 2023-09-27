Tomb Raider anime: Everything we know

The adventures of Lara Croft continue as the Tomb Raider anime was announced by Netflix, with some details under wraps.

One of the biggest female heroines to grace video games and the big screen is Lara Croft. In 2001, Angelina Jolie embodied the character in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and became a cult sensation that later led to a sequel in 2003. The franchise was sadly short-lived, much to fans’ disappointment. The last live-action adaptation was in 2018 with Alicia Vikander in Tomb Raider.

Article continues after ad

Who is Lara Croft? She’s a British archaeologist from a well-off father who risks her life looking for lost artifacts and infiltrating dangerous tombs. On more than one occasion, she saves the world. Jolie’s version was based on the 2001 to 2008 video games, while Vikander’s was based on the 2013 version.

Article continues after ad

Now Tomb Raider fans will get a new adaptation of the infamous character, and this time as an anime. Netflix announced the anime during its Drop 01 livestream event and here’s everything we know about it.

Article continues after ad

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: What’s the anime about?

Netflix’s Tomb Raider anime takes place within the same continuity as Crystal Dynamics’ Survivor trilogy of games and promises more adventures for Lara Croft.

Officially titled, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, the anime plot details are far and few. Netflix has yet to reveal a full synopsis of the overall story and what to expect. But fans did get an official first look at the anime.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Based on what was provided, fans can expect exactly what Lara Croft is all about. Amid the terrain of the jungle, the teaser showed Lara using a bow and arrow, fearlessly diving into a pit, and more. All the markers of her video game counterpart are present.

Article continues after ad

A mystery was teased as Lara looked at an old photograph that might have her remembering her past. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot will take place after the events of the 2013 to 2018 video game reboot. Agent Carter and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning actor Hayley Atwell was also initially announced to voice Lara in 2021.

Article continues after ad

For now, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is set to release in 2024.

You can read more Netflix content in our hub here, anime news here, and details about Scott Pilgrim Takes Off here.