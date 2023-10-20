Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix review: Not a typical adaptation

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon remix blasted onto our screens as the video game adaptation game-changer we needed.

Before Netflix‘s The Witcher, the “video game adaptation curse” cast a shadow over the entertainment industry – until now. Renowned for his work on the critically acclaimed Castlevania series, executive producer Adi Shankar takes viewers on an exhilarating journey into the Ubisoft universe.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix sets out to push the boundaries of video game adaptations. By weaving beloved characters from Assassin’s Creed, Rayman, Watch Dogs 2, and Rainbow Six Siege into a compelling narrative, the series offers a unique blend of nostalgia, high-octane action, and a sometimes uncomfortable exploration of themes prevalent in today’s society.

So prepare for a rollercoaster ride through Ubisoft‘s rich history. Shankar’s signature creative input, alongside producers Gerard Guillemot, Hélène Juguet, and Hugo Revon, brings to life a world that shouldn’t work as an anime series – but somehow does.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – what’s it all about?

Even if you think you know everything there is to know about the Ubisoft universe, it’s time to empty your mind. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix isn’t a typical adaptation.

If you expect Far Cry with animated characters, then you’ll likely be disappointed. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix takes an unconventional route that’s almost nothing like its source material. Loosely inspired by Far Cry 3’s Blood Dragon, the show introduces an array of characters from various games and seamlessly integrates them into a single, coherent world. It’s a bold move that pays off, creating a reality where this assortment of characters coexist and unite as heroes against a formidable authoritarian regime.

Dolph Laserhawk, portrayed by Nathaniel Curtis, is our main protagonist. Once a former cybernetically enhanced super soldier, we meet him as a disgraced fugitive with a tragic past and follow his journey alongside his boyfriend, Alex Taylor, portrayed by Boris Hiestand from Ubisoft’s “The Crew.” But the series (and their relationship) takes a dark turn when a final heist ends in betrayal, leading to Laserhawk’s imprisonment in the high-security Supermaxx prison.

While in prison, Eden implants an explosive device in Laserhawk’s brain, forcing him into the unwanted position of leading a group of captive rebels known as the “Ghosts.” The alternative is gruesome: the explosives will detonate, and they’ll lose their heads instead of being returned to prison. So, if you’re not a fan of animated violence and gore, be warned as Captain Laserhawk doesn’t pull any punches.

A compelling universe with a lot to take in

As Season 1 unfolds, Dolph Laserhawk seeks revenge against Alex, who has taken it upon himself to lead a new rebel movement. But what’s the catch? Achieving his goal requires working with Eden and the people who set him on this dangerous path. The 20-minute episodes deliver a whirlwind of action – and if you blink, you might miss crucial transitions.

However, Shankar’s ability to weave a myriad of references from video game-inspired shows like Captain N: The Game Master and the hit film series The Suicide Squad adds another layer of depth to the series. Captain Laserhawk blends influences from Shankar’s previous work, creating a post-apocalyptic megacity similar to the film Dredd. Collaborating with animation studio Bobbypills and Crisis Jung, the series merges traditional cel animation with 3D game graphics – that was initially disconcerting – embracing its Remix title to the full.

What truly sets Captain Laserhawk apart is its audacious experimentation. The series pushes the boundaries of storytelling with a unique stylistic approach. It brilliantly integrates pixelated live-action footage to distinguish timelines and tackles complex character transformations with remarkable agility. The result is a breathtaking season that keeps viewers engaged from start to end.

Is there room to improve?

Beyond the action sequences, Captain Laserhawk dives deep into the workings of an oppressive society, and explores how they exert control over their subjects. Yet somehow, alongside all this, the series manages a delicate balance between dark humor and thought-provoking themes.

That being said, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon’s Remix still has its flaws. With only six episodes, there’s a lot to cram in, and at times, it struggles to maintain focus, with significant events from earlier episodes forgotten as the story progresses. Furthermore, the series leaves several elements unresolved. This results in viewers searching for closure while they’re whisked away to the next act.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix review score: 3/5

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix offers a unique and exhilarating viewing experience and a bold fusion of action and comedy that pays tribute to Ubisoft’s rich character universe.

For fans of the Castlevania series and gamers alike, Captain Laserhawk presents a treasure trove of binge-worthy enjoyment as fans wait for the announcement of Season 2.

