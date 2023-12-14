Burn The Witch #0.8: Official trailer, release date & more

Discover everything you need to know about the high-anticipated prequel to Burn The Witch, including its official trailer, release date and more.

From the mind of Bleach creator Tite Kubo and set in the same universe as the iconic series, the spin-off series Burn The Witch unfolds 12 years after the Quincy Blood War and two years from the events in Chapter 686: Death and Strawberry.

Burn The Witch first appeared in 2018 as a 62-page one-shot published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Less than two years later, it expanded into a four-chapter miniseries accompanying the 2020 film. And it continued to captivate followers through a collaboration with the gacha game Bleach: Brave Souls.

After a three-year pause, fans had reason to celebrate on September 17 due to the announcement of the prequel series via an enticing teaser trailer that followed the ninth episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. So, here is everything we know.

Burn The Witch #0.8 will premiere worldwide on December 29, 2023.

The anime’s official twitter revealed this release date, a new trailer and the first key visual (much to fan’s excitement) ahead of its premiere.

The official streaming platform has yet to be announced. But it’s likely to be available on Crunchyroll, as the first season is available for viewing there.

Burn The Witch #0.8 plot

The new series will be adapted from the prequel manga, Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover, which was published on October 2, 2020.

Burn The Witch is a spin-off of the iconic Bleach series. Set in an alternate version of London, known as Reverse London, it transports viewers into a universe where dragons exist. Prior to the separation of London from its Reverse world counterpart, these dragons were responsible for 72% of human deaths. However, there’s a twist: they’re only visible to witches and wizards of the Wing Bind.

Enter our main characters (and dynamic duo), Ninny Spangcole and Noel Niihashi. As agents of the Wing Bind, they’re both eager to climb the ranks within their organization and reap the financial reward. But it won’t be easy. They have a new (boring babysitting) mission: to protect a young man named Balgo Ywain Parks and his Pomeranian, Osushi, from the menacing dragons. Will they succeed?

Burn The Witch #0.8 trailer

On December 13, Burn The Witch #0.8 released a second official trailer for the series.

The trailer introduced the kickass characters in this fantasy world, with dragons, cute dogs and formidable foes. It also used the engaging theme song, Prove by NiL, who also performed the theme for the previous Burn The Witch anime: Blowing.

Burn The Witch #0.8 cast

The cast features the return of familiar characters, including Asami Tano as Ninny Spangcole, Yuina Yama as Noel Niihashi, and Shinba Tsuchi as Balgo Parks. The anime’s official website also announced a new character, Shelby, voiced by Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Subaru Kimura.

From the team at Yamahitsuji/Studio Colorido, Tatsurō Kawano, known for the 2015 film Naruto The Movie, returns from the 2020 Burn The Witch film to take the helm as director for the #0.8 prequel.

Tite Kubo’s Burn The Witch marks the culmination of a year that has seen a remarkable resurgence in the popularity of Bleach. And the thrill continues for fans. Following the debut of Burn The Witch #0.8, the next instalment from the Bleach universe isn’t far off. In 2024, prepare for the arrival of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War’s third season, titled The Conflict.

