Tite Kubo’s Burn the Witch 0.8 anime announced with a trailer

Bleach animanga has always taken the internet by storm, and still, its anime is creating wonders with its beautifully animated TYBW arc. Excitingly, one more anime set up in the same universe is coming your way in the form of Burn the Witch 0.8.

Burn the Witch was initially published in the Shonen Jump as a standalone manga in 2018. However, Tite Kubo later decided to continue the series, so he came up with a 4-chapter-long season 1.

Article continues after ad

Later, the manga was also renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, since the announcement, no other details regarding that emerged except the rumors that the anticipated season 2 of Burn the Witch manga will arrive once Bleach TYBW Cour 2 reaches its climax.

Article continues after ad

Bleach TYBW’s second cour is left with three more episodes, so if the rumors about Burn the Witch manga season 2 are anything to go by, we will meet the artistically-planned characters from the manga very soon. However, for now, we have some other unexpected news about Burn the Witch.

Article continues after ad

Burn the Witch 0.8 gets a preview trailer

Burn the Witch is another project from Tite Kubo, the creator of the iconic Bleach series, and undoubtedly, it flaunts his creative mindset.

The first season of Burn the Witch manga series received an anime adaptation in 2020. Even though it was a film, Crunchyroll simulcasted it in the form of 3 episodes for the worldwide fandom. Well, the upcoming anime adaptation will cover the events of the 2018 prequel one-shot. A preview trailer of the anime was dropped recently, which undoubtedly flaunts mind-blowing animation while also giving us a glimpse of the main characters. The release date for the anime is yet to be announced.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bleach series involves the Soul Society’s fight against the Hollows, while Burn the Witch revolves around its two badass witches fighting against the dragons that become a threat to humankind. So, even though Burn the Witch is set in the same universe as Bleach, it’s an entirely unique story.

Above all, what makes Burn the Witch a lot more intriguing is that it’s one of those rare Shonen series that comes with two female protagonists. Also, most of the Shonen series are set in Japan, but this one will allow us to explore the culture of England.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, this one definitely deserves your attention for being a one-of-a-kind anime series.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.