Naruto set for bonkers crossover that anime fans can’t believe

Naruto fans are losing their minds after the manga was announced for an unexpected crossover with a popular comic.

It’s been seven years since Naruto ended, but it’s still ruling anime fans’ hearts. One of the most influential shonen manga of all time, Masashi Kishimoto’s masterpiece continues to entertain viewers with a sequel series: Boruto.

Though Naruto has taken a step back since the sequel’s debut, it’s ready to take the spotlight again. The series is very busy in 2024, with an upcoming special four-episode anime, and now, a surprising crossover.

Recently IDW Publishing announced Naruto is having a new crossover comic with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The comic is set to be published in October 2024, both digitally and physically. Though there’s no exact release date announced yet, we’d expect it around Naruto’s birthday: October 10.

At this point, we don’t know much about the crossover, except its release window. There had been some leaks about the DC artist Jorge Jimenez doing the cover art. This rumor gained more weight when the artist shared a picture of Naruto on his Instagram story.

Jimenez is a familiar face in the comic industry, having worked on big characters like Superman, Batman, Justice League, and Super Boy among many others. With his track record, anime fans can’t wait for the final product.

The hype in the fandom is generally very high for this project. Both anime and comic lovers are looking forward to seeing their favorite ninjas gang up together. And maybe we’ll even see Naruto vibing with Michelangelo while Sasuke and Leonardo sneer at them.

“We just need to have Naruto hanging out with Mikey. Also, I’d love to see Donnie try to understand how Jutsus and Kekkei Genkais work,” commented one user on Reddit, followed by another, “I can die happy. This, this is beautiful damn it.”

“RAHHH THIS LOOKS SOOO AWESOME,” shared a third on X/Twitter.

“This will definitely be interesting. I’m curious to what extent they will be brought together,” wrote a fourth.

With the special episodes and now this crossover, Naruto is having quite a good time in 2024. Now we even have our favorite turtle brothers to look forward to, too. October really can’t come sooner.

