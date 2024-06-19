One Piece and Boruto Two Blue Vortex have one similarity fans hate

Though One Piece and Boruto Two Blue Vortex are two vastly different stories, there is one similarity between them regarding power-ups that most fans hate.

One Piece gives a character a major power-up in Chapter 1118. In the new chapter, Bonney completely transforms into Sun God Nika, making her the second character to do that on screen after Luffy.

Similarly, Boruto Two Blue Vortex recently gave Naruto’s signature abilities to his daughter Himawari. In Chapter 9, Kurama revived inside the youngest Uzumaki, revealing that he now shares the body and soul with the girl.

Although these two incidents look pretty different from afar, they are basically doing the same thing: sharing the protagonist’s unique ability with someone else. However, both cases are completely justified in the stories, given that Bonney’s unnatural Devil Fruit powers and Kurama’s return were teased long ago.

Still, that doesn’t stop some fans from being disappointed. Usually everyone wants the protagonist to be special, since they’ve been on this journey with the character for years. On top of that, it took Naruto and Luffy a lot of time and effort to master the transformation into the Bijuu form and Gear 5 respectively.

So, to have Himawari and Bonney suddenly get these incredibly powerful forms doesn’t sit right with many. Boruto Two Blue Vortex has already received a lot of criticism for ruining the series’ best moment by reviving Kurama. Now, the same is happening to One Piece.

“From my point of view both are the same, they both deride their series no matter what,” commented one X user about the power-ups in One Piece and Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

“This actually ruins Gear 5. Like it literally should only be Luffy’s power, it literally fits his character and everything from the way he acts to his main goal. And how he achieved it in the Kaido fight. Oda just sold big time,” wrote another, criticizing Chapter 1118.

“Kurama died and came back. That’s the issue people have with Hima, not the fact that she has him,” a third pointed out the hate over Himawari’s new power.

However, some also clarified the logic behind these two incidents. As one commented, “Both of these make sense. Bonney’s fruit allows her to turn into future versions of herself (including a Nika version). Himawari having Kurama also makes sense since Bijuus always come back.”

What happens to Bonney and Himawari will be revealed eventually in their respective manga. So, don’t forget to catch One Piece Chapter 1118 on June 23 and Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 on June 20.

