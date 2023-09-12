New Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Part 2 trailer finally drops

Attack on Titan Part 3 (Part 2), the final episode of Season 4 and the show as a whole, will be here soon – and today, a new trailer for the episode has been released by MAPPA.

AoT has a next-level fanbase, making it one of the best Shonen anime series of all time. Sadly, the AoT universe is approaching its end with each passing day. While fans are not ready to bid goodbye to their favorite series, they are also excited to see how the series will end.

Article continues after ad

Attack on Titan’s final season has been running since 2020 after being divided into three parts. The first part aired in 2020, followed by the second part in 2022. The third part was further divided into two parts, or you could say it got split into two one-hour-long episodes. The first one was released in March 2023, and since then, fans have been waiting for the final part to get dropped.

Article continues after ad

Initially, every fan learned that the final part would be released in the Fall of 2023, but suddenly, some leaks started emerging on the Internet, stating that it would be released on November 4, 2023. Well, the leaks now have been confirmed with a new trailer.

Article continues after ad

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Part 2 drops trailer for final episode

MAPPA recently released a new preview trailer for Season 4’s final part. We do not yet have a subbed trailer, but that doesn’t mean we are totally clueless regarding what is coming our way.

The trailer highlights so many fight sequences, giving us glimpses of Armin, Levi, Mikasa, Eren, and his Attack Titan. Besides that, we also get to see the Female Titan fighting alongside Armin and Mikasa.

Article continues after ad

However, above all, the one thing that gave us goosebumps was a dialogue coming from Eren to Armin. The dialogue does not yet have an official translation, but fans are somewhat translating it as:

“Armin, it’s just like you said. I’m a slave to freedom.”

Article continues after ad

Several fans on social media also claim that this dialogue of Eren is an anime-only thing, as the Manga never had such a line coming from the main protagonist.

We are not happy seeing one of the longest-running anime series coming to an end, but we are definitely excited to see how Eren’s story will conclude. So, let’s wait for November and keep our fingers crossed that the anime series gets a fitting conclusion.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

So, that’s everything about My Happy Marriage Episode 11. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Mr 7 One Piece | Best anime coming out in September 2023 | Giselle Gwelle Bleach TYBW | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | Top 10 upcoming anime series in Fall 2023

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.