Attack on Titan answers the biggest question surrounding Levi

The new spin-off manga of Attack on Titan gives Levi some more backstory, addressing the burning questions we’ve all had regarding his life.

Attack on Titan is undoubtedly one of the most influential manga and anime of recent years. After blowing the minds of fans for 12 years, the manga concluded in 2021 and the anime ended in 2023. But now, Attack on Titan is coming back with a spin-off manga.

The spin-off manga, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, will focus on the most popular character of the series: Levi Ackerman. It’ll be a one-shot, titled ‘Bad Boy’, and will be released as a part of the AOT art book, Attack on Titan Artbook: Fly. The one-shot is 18 pages long and entirely dedicated to Levi.

Bad Boy is generating massive hype in the anime and manga community. This is even more so after it was revealed that the Attack on Titan spin-off answers the biggest question about Levi: how his powers awakened.

Since his introduction in Attack on Titan, Levi has been one of the strongest characters in the whole franchise. In fact, he’s the strongest of the non-shifters. Even Titan shifters can’t hold a candle to him, evident multiple times in the series. Early readers have now confirmed Bad Boy delves into how Levi became so powerful and how he awakened his powers as an Ackerman.

The Attack on Titan spin-off manga also reveals other interesting details about Levi and his origin. For example, Bad Boy reveals the reason behind Levi’s love for tea. In the story, he’s seen enjoying his tea multiple times.

In the spin-off, it’s revealed that the reason why he loves tea so much is because it reminds him of the happy times he had with his mother. Levi’s mother, Kuchel, led a tragic life and died equally tragically when Levi was a kid. Bad Boy shows a young Levi enjoying tea with his mother and gives readers a better look at their relationship.

Speaking of tea, the Attack on Titan spin-off manga also answers why Levi holds his cup in such a peculiar way. This is also related to Kuchel. Once, while having tea with Kuchel, Levi’s cup handle broke, making him heartbroken. Since then, he holds it in such a quirky way.

There is more to be found in Bad Boy. The one-shot was released on April 30, 2024, exclusively in Japan. Currently, the release is only available in the physical copy of the Attack on Titan Fly art book. The digital version of the one-shot as well as its global release still haven’t been announced yet.

