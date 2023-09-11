Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 final episode release date revealed after leak

Attack on Titan is one such anime series that’s set a standard among the community, and while every fan eagerly awaits the AOT Part 3 Part 2 release date, an accidental leak emerged on social media. And we are here to divulge the details of the same.

The Attack on Titan franchise has been ruling over anime fans’ hearts for decades. The series started with a straightforward beginning — we saw humanity’s fight against the huge Titans. As the story progressed, we got familiar with the twisted world outside of the walls and the mind-boggling origin of the massive beings.

Attack On Titan was an immediate hit after it debuted with Season 1, thanks to the flawless work by Wit Studio. However, after Mappa took the last season of the anime in its hands, every fan was worried about the quality.

Well, no one questioned MAPPA’s creative manpower, but everyone wondered how the studio would succeed in such a big project in this short period of time. It’s safe to say that MAPPA improved the quality with Part 2 of the Final Season, and things will be even better in the upcoming episode.

Attack on Titan Part 3 Part 2, the final episode, is set to premiere on November 4, 2023.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3’s first part, which was a one-hour special episode, was released in March 2023. Since then, every fan has been waiting to see how the anime series will end. Well, a recent leak on Twitter stated that the second part of Season 4’s final stretch will be released on November 4, 2023. Besides that, there’s an unlisted video emerging on the Internet that has the release date in its description. While the show’s official account has yet to confirm it, other outlets such as DiscussingFilm have started sharing it across social media.

Attack on Titan arrived with its anime series for the first time in 2013, and it became an iconic series of all time. This anime changed the thinking of all those who thought that there was no difference between anime and cartoons. No wonder why the series enjoys such a massive global fandom.

Ahead of the leak revealing the final part’s release date, Part 3 Part 1’s dub version has been made available on Crunchyroll. So, in case you want to re-watch it before setting your eyes on the upcoming final part, the streaming platform has got your back.

It’s obviously exciting that the final episode of AoT might come out in November; however, let’s not get too excited until we get an official announcement. That said, the studio previously confirmed the Fall 2023 release window, so a November release date does sound believable.

