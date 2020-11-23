 Why Animal Crossing's hairstyles are dividing the community - Dexerto
Animal Crossing

Why Animal Crossing’s hairstyles are dividing the community

Published: 23/Nov/2020 14:45

by Alice Hearing
Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players appear to be quite divided on one part of the new winter update, as it allowed for a more inclusive range of hairstyles.

On November 19, Nintendo enabled the game’s winter update. Excitement has revolved around new hip reactions that will let them sit on the ground, do workouts and yoga, like many have seen their villagers do on their islands.

The content refresh also includes six new hairstyles: afro, afro puffs, cornrows, buzz cut with faded sides, voluminous curls, and even a bald look. New additions have been a welcome change for people of color playing the game, who wanted to see themselves represented.

Previous versions of the game came under fire for a lack of representation. In Animal Crossing: New Leaf, some players were forced to play around with the tan feature to give their characters their actual skin tone.

Nintendo added six new hairstyles to the game in its Winter update

While New Horizons finally represents a far wider variety of skin tones, players felt that not enough had been done for representation and even created a petition in August asking for more inclusive hairstyles.

The campaign ended in victory, but the update has actually been dividing the community on Twitter. A debate has erupted as to whether it can be deemed cultural appropriation if white players use some of the new hairstyles.

It all began on the day after the update launched when user stardewleaf tweeted an image of a white in-game character with what they called “Space buns”. It has sparked a huge debate with many people taking offense that a white user was using a hairstyle added to represent people of color.

One user responded: “They’re not space buns, they’re afro puffs made for POC”, while another explained why people had taken offense, adding: “The reason people are p**sed off is because we don’t really have a lot of hair options that represent us in Animal Crossing, and you do. Then you specifically choose that one, despite what you others pick from.”

Another person defended the style, saying: “As a white person with curly hair, these could in fact be what a white girl’s bun looks like. They’re both afro puffs and buns, games are games.”

Several other people commented that they felt the debate as a whole was ridiculous and trivial: “No one who gets mad at another person enjoying a hairstyle in a video game is worth listening to.”

The original tweet now has more than 5,000 responses and the number still continues to grow.

In general terms, the decision to have additional hairstyles and more representation incorporated into the Animal Crossing world has been a popular move.

Animal Crossing

The Simpsons intro gets epic recreation in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Published: 8/Aug/2020 1:00 Updated: 3/Sep/2020 14:22

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: Great-Bit Arcade

An Animal Crossing YouTuber went viral after re-creating The Simpsons’ iconic intro in New Horizons. The player’s incredible mashup is one of the best things you’ll see today.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the world by storm after making its debut in March. The latest release in the long-running franchise introduced new features such as the ability to shape your village however you see fit using terraforming.

The new mechanic has sparked the imaginations of millions of users on social media, and one creator went viral after using the tool to bring The Simpsons to the social-simulation title. Their re-imagination of the classic cartoon’s intro is the perfect crossover.

A talented creator made The Simpsons intro in Animal Crossing.

The Simpsons re-imagined in Animal Crossing

The Simpsons made its debut in 1989, and has gone on to become a juggernaut in pop culture over the last three decades. In 2020, the animation is in its 31st season. To celebrate, a player re-created the show’s intro in New Horizons.

Gaming YouTuber ‘Great-Bit Arcade‘ uploaded their mind blowing creation to their channel on July 29, and quickly went viral. The video carefully re-creates the animation’s iconic intro, which follows the Simpson family throughout their town of Springfield.

The fan creatively used assets from Animal Crossing to create the town’s nuclear plant, before hilariously cutting to their character writing on a chalk board in school while wearing Bart Simpson’s signature outfit.

Maggie and Marge Simpson are re-created in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Great-Bit’s video meticulously recreates every scene, from Maggie and Marge driving to Lisa playing her saxophone in school. The YouTuber even created a couch gag with the Simpson family walking in to find Tom Nook and Isabelle taking up all the space on their sofa.

Animal Crossing’s latest release has been a major success for Nintendo. In a quarterly report posted in August, it was revealed the social simulation title has sold over 22.4 million units – making it the second highest-selling game on the console.

New Horizons’ terraforming tool has encouraged players from around the world to share their creations on social media. Fans have reimagined things from Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away to Avatar: The Last Airbender using the game’s new feature.