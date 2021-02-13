Logo
Animal Crossing

TikToker pulls off perfect Animal Crossing impressions and fans are loving it

Published: 13/Feb/2021 5:16

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Animal Crossing TikTok Impression
Nintendo / TikTok: @bruhtuck

Share

TikToker ‘Bruhtuck’ has gone viral after pulling off two perfect and hilarious Animal Crossing impressions, including a deep-voiced squirrel and a high-pitched gorilla.

Nintendo fans can’t get enough of Animal Crossing. The social-simulation game pits a playable human character on a village inhabited by adorable human-like animals.

Its relaxed gameplay, which includes fishing, bug catching, fossil hunting, and building, is a huge drawcard for players.  However, the villagers and their unique personalities keep them coming back. 

2020 release Animal Crossing: New Horizons features everyone from Raymond, a hip-looking cat with a smug personality, to Zucker, a freckle-faced octopus with a lazy personality. The list goes on and on.

Nintendo (via Twitter: @triforcemeg)
Animal Crossing’s villagers all have unique quirks, personalities, and voices.

But hilariously, some villagers have deep and intimidating voices despite being small and harmless, while others have higher-pitched ones despite being an imposing figure. And nobody captured that discrepancy better than a viral TikToker named Bruhtuck

“You, you ever pull up to one of them cute a** animals in Animal Crossing, they’re like a squirrel, and then he be like,” he said. Then, he made a loud deep-voiced mumbling sound, which sounded exactly like some villagers.

“And then you look at a f**king gorilla, and [he] be like,” he said, before proceeding to do a hilarious high-pitch voice.

@bruhtuck♬ original sound – tuck

The video has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 320,000 likes, 16,000 shares, and 3000 comments.

It’s also done the rounds on other social media platforms too, including Facebook and Twitter.

But more importantly, it’s left everyone whose seen it in stitches with how accurate it is. Animal Crossing fans can’t get enough of it, and neither can we. 

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev wants Animal Crossing crossover skins following Switch announcement

Published: 3/Feb/2021 0:13

by Michael Gwilliam
EA/Nintendo

Share

With Apex Legends coming to Nintendo Switch on March 9, there could be all sorts of crossover potential. When it comes to Animal Crossing, one developer already has some ideas lined up.

EA revealed that Apex Legends would finally be coming to Nintendo Switch back on June 18, 2020. Now, after a lot of delays, the game finally has a release in sight, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

Of course, a Switch release could lead to some unique opportunities for both companies to cross-promote their individual franchises. For developer Josh Medina, this could mean Animal Crossing skins.

Shortly after the Switch release date reveal, Medina jokingly tweeted: “Tom Nook Gibby Skin WHEN?”

It’s unclear if he meant a Gibraltar skin for Tom Nook or a Tom Nook skin for Gibraltar, but the way we see it, why not both?

Seeing Gibraltar run around the map while dressed as a giant raccoon could be downright amazing. Likewise, having Gibraltar run the Resident Services building would be a funny sight to behold.

Amusingly, pro football player Kieren Duncan even chimed in with his own suggestions of Mario Caustic, Yoshi Octane, and Zelda Wattson.

Gibraltar from Apex Legends
EA
Could you imagine Gibraltar dressed as Tom Nook?

It’s important to note that Switch ports of popular games have had their own exclusive cosmetics in the past.

When Rocket League came to the Nintendo platform, special Mario, Luigi and Samus cars were automatically unlocked for Switch users. For, with that history in mind, having a Tom Nook version of Gibraltar doesn’t sound too ridiculous.

While the focus may be on Animal Crossing at the moment, we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of other Switch titles crossing over with Apex Legends.

Mario and Luigi rocket league skins
Epic Games
Switch ports have gotten exclusive content before, such as with Rocket League.

One such game is the ever-popular Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Series creator Masahiro Sakurai has even said he “enjoys playing Apex Legends” in a March 2020 Famitsu column.

Even if this doesn’t lead to an Apex fighter, there is still the possibility of some sort of in-game event to celebrate the two games.

It’s going to be interesting to see what the future holds for Apex and Nintendo as we inch closer towards its long-anticipated release on March 9.