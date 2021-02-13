TikToker pulls off perfect Animal Crossing impressions and fans are loving it

TikToker ‘Bruhtuck’ has gone viral after pulling off two perfect and hilarious Animal Crossing impressions, including a deep-voiced squirrel and a high-pitched gorilla.

Nintendo fans can’t get enough of Animal Crossing. The social-simulation game pits a playable human character on a village inhabited by adorable human-like animals.

Its relaxed gameplay, which includes fishing, bug catching, fossil hunting, and building, is a huge drawcard for players. However, the villagers and their unique personalities keep them coming back.

2020 release Animal Crossing: New Horizons features everyone from Raymond, a hip-looking cat with a smug personality, to Zucker, a freckle-faced octopus with a lazy personality. The list goes on and on.

But hilariously, some villagers have deep and intimidating voices despite being small and harmless, while others have higher-pitched ones despite being an imposing figure. And nobody captured that discrepancy better than a viral TikToker named Bruhtuck.

“You, you ever pull up to one of them cute a** animals in Animal Crossing, they’re like a squirrel, and then he be like,” he said. Then, he made a loud deep-voiced mumbling sound, which sounded exactly like some villagers.

Read More: Apex Legends dev wants Animal Crossing crossover skins

“And then you look at a f**king gorilla, and [he] be like,” he said, before proceeding to do a hilarious high-pitch voice.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 320,000 likes, 16,000 shares, and 3000 comments.

Read More: Animal Crossing player creates perfect Pokemon Center

It’s also done the rounds on other social media platforms too, including Facebook and Twitter.

But more importantly, it’s left everyone whose seen it in stitches with how accurate it is. Animal Crossing fans can’t get enough of it, and neither can we.