Animal Crossing New Horizons mystery house hints at Felyne and Wolf Link villagers - Dexerto

A mysterious house has been spotted in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and fans think Wolf Link and Felyne could be making a return.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players think they’ve found a new villager via an official screenshot posted on the Official Nintendo website. The post outlined details regarding the upcoming events and showcased the seasonal items fans can expect to see later in the year.

While none of these updates are new to the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, eagle-eyed players have noticed that there appears to be a mysterious house in one of the screenshots. While we don’t exactly know who lives inside, that hasn’t stopped folks from speculating on who exactly could live there.

Animal Crossing new house

The house that has everyone excited features a green door, a small circular window, and a traditional thatched roof. This style of house is not available in the current version of the game, which has led Animal Crossing fans to speculate that a new villager will be coming to New Horizons.

Felyne Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager

One theory suggests that a Monster Hunter-themed villager will be returning. Felyne first appeared in Happy Home Designer as part of a special Monster Hunter collaboration. The style of the house certainly seems to fit in with the theme of Monster Hunter Rise’s Kamura Village – which is also known for its traditional Japanese buildings.

This cute cat also made an appearance in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. In fact, Felyne would move into the player’s town if one of the Monster Hunter Stories amiibo was scanned. Both Monster Hunter Rise and the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 have amiibo, so this does make Felyne a pretty strong candidate for the new villager.

Wolf Link Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager

Many fans have also speculated that a character from the ever-popular Zelda series could be coming to New Horizons. After all, Wolf Link did appear in Animal Crossing: New Leaf as part of the welcome amiibo update.

While the house does look different from Wolf Link’s original home, we could still see the return of Twilight Princess’s cool canine.

Zelda Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers

Another interesting thing to note is that it is the 35th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda series this year. While we don’t know what Nintendo has planned, it would make a lot of sense for them to celebrate this with some Zelda-themed villagers. Aside from Wolf Link being the most likely candidate, there are some more recent candidates that could appear in New Horizons.

After all, Breath of the Wild is home to plenty of characters like Revali, Mipha, Daruk, Prince Sidon, and Hestu. Not only would these characters make perfect additions to any island, but three of these characters (Revali, Mipha, Daruk) also have their own amiibo, which does make their addition more likely.

Whether any or all of these characters will be coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains to be seen, but we hope to see Wolf Link, Felyne, and Zelda-themed villagers in future updates.