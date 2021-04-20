Among Us is getting a new art style, 15-player lobbies & more in next update - Dexerto

The developers of Among Us have announced a huge, brand-new update for the extremely popular multiplayer game, confirming that it’ll be getting support for a higher number of players per lobby and even a revamped art style.

If you still love Among Us and are craving for some new content, then there’s some pretty big features coming.

Among Us developer Innersloth have revealed exactly what’s going to be coming with the game’s next major update – and while it doesn’t currently have a release date, it’s sure to excite longtime fans.

The first update on the list is the long-awaited 15-player lobbies, which is a pretty sizable increase compared to the current version. Right now, Among Us supports a max of ten players per lobby, so having the ability to get five extra players is going to be pretty appealing.

In addition, a new art style is also coming to the game. Previously, Innersloth stated that this new art style would have “cleaner lines” and an “easier animation process,” but so far we haven’t seen exactly what this means.

Both the 15-player lobbies and art style were previously revealed when the game’s Airship map was added, but now we know that they’ll be coming in the very next update.

On a lesser-note, it’s also been confirmed that the game will be getting new player colors. While this isn’t a massive addition, it is nice to see that the devs are even supporting smaller features.

in case u didn't know, here's what we're planning for the next big update! ⭐️ 15 player lobbies

⭐️ new player colors

⭐️ improved art style also!! bug fixes and more improvements coming too, thank u for your patience 🙏 we're finally catching up yeeeeeeeeeeeee pic.twitter.com/0rZkgeKq4o — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 20, 2021

Unfortunately, there’s no telling exactly when this update will be officially coming out. Considering that the Airship update was just released on March 31, 2021, fans will more than likely have to wait a little bit longer before they can get their hands on this new drop.

Here’s hoping that Innersloth continues with the transparent updates regarding the game and that even more content is coming in the very near future.