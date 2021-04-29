Among Us confirmed for PS4 and PS5 – includes free Ratchet and Clank items - Dexerto

During the April 29th State of Play, developer Innersloth confirmed that Among Us is coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2021. It also includes free Ratchet and Clank cosmetics.

If you’ve been patiently waiting for Among Us to come to PlayStation consoles then your time is quickly approaching.

While PlayStation’s State of Play livestream on April 29, 2021, was primarily focused on Sony’s upcoming Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, developer Innersloth announced early on in the conference that Among Us is making its way to both PS4 and PS5 in 2021.

As expected, the game will support online multiplayer as well as crossplay between all the versions of the game when it launches. Currently, Among Us is available on PC and mobile devices, with the plan for it to launch on Xbox’s family on consoles later in the year.

Gameplay for the PlayStation-version was also shown and needless to say it looks pretty similar to the other versions already released.

In a fitting announcement considering the focus of the State of Play, Innersloth also confirmed that the PlayStation version of the game will come with an exclusive Ratchet and Clank-themed skin, hat, and pet. The skin features one of the Among Us astronauts with Ratchet’s ears and Clank as a pet.

🌟 AMONG US – COMING TO PLAYSTATION 🌟 get ready to welcome a whole new crew on board!!

✨ on PS4 and PS5 consoles later this year

✨ exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet

✨ crossplay and online multiplayer tell your friends but more importantly.. tell your enemies heh pic.twitter.com/E6BduFfNwU — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 29, 2021

Unfortunately, both the price and specific release date were not confirmed, although if the former follows the pricing on other platforms, it should cost somewhere around $5.

Just recently the game launched a brand-new update that included a map and other content, and while not confirmed, this content will more than likely be available in the game whenever it launches.

Here’s hoping that Among Us hits the consoles soon, as fans have been eagerly awaiting its arrival for months.