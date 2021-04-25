Hafu follows DisguisedToast as Among Us stars slowly quit the game - Dexerto

Rumay ‘Hafu’ Wang is the latest in a line of Among Us streamers looking at dropping the popular party game after growing bored. It comes after Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang also claimed he was taking a break, and highlights a concerning trend.

Among Us took Twitch and the gaming community by storm across 2020. The party game, developed in 2018, boomed from 50 average players a day to over 5 million.

However, as the four-man development team tries to pump out content for the game, including the new Airship map, streamers are slowly moving away.

First it was Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang deciding to take a break. Arguably the biggest Among Us content creator, Toast’s career was reignited by the game, catapulting him into stardom after his Hearthstone and Teamfight Tactics days.

Now, Rumay ‘Hafu’ Wang is joining him. Hafu claimed she only has about “a month” of Among Us content left before the game becomes too stale for her.

“I feel very similar [to Toast],” she said on a recent stream.

“Right now I’m having fun because I haven’t played with the new mods, but I don’t have the same kind of passion that I had for Among Us.”

New content just doesn’t scratch the itch anymore. With the game practically solved for her, playing the party game just doesn’t bring the same level of enjoyment compared to nearly a year ago when the craze caught on.

“The reason why games get boring for me is because they stop mentally challenging me. Instead of learning new ways to think and new mechanics, it’s a knowledge grind, over and over again,” she said.

“New maps don’t solve that. New mods solve that in Among Us ⁠— but as soon as our group learns it, it’ll be done.”

Hafu burning out of Among Us exposes trend

The imminent departure of two of Among Us’ biggest content creators is part of a wider trend that has seen the game fall in popularity in 2021.

Since Among Us’ peak on Twitch back in September 2020 with nearly 300,000 average viewers at any one time, numbers have dropped by over 90% to just 20,000. It’s spiked occasionally, but there’s a clear and rapid decline.

This is also seen in the game’s Steam charts. After peaking at 176,000 average concurrent players in October 2020, and a peak of 438,524 in September, Among Us struggles to pull in 20,000 average concurrent players on a monthly basis.

While Among Us might see a resurgence in the future ⁠— like GTA RP has done numerous times, most recently in March 2021 ⁠— it might be without the stars that propelled the game into the conscious of millions.