Among Us characters list (2022): All characters, color differences & more

The Among Us characters are a colorful bunch, but how many are there? And is there any difference between them?

Among Us is an addictive online multiplayer game that allows players to work together to solve problems and flush out an imposter hiding within their ranks. Each character in the game is a little colorful spaceman and players will need to work as a team to work out which one of them is secretly (or overtly) trying to sabotage them and their spaceship.

As the game is designed to be played by multiple people at once, each of the Among Us characters is assigned a different color to tell them apart from the rest. Here’s every character you can choose in Among Us and if there’s any differences between each of them.

Advertisement

Contents

Every Among Us character

You can pick between 12 different Among Us characters, each with their own individual color:

Black

Blue

Brown

Cyan

Green

Lime

Orange

Pink

Purple

Red

White

Yellow

Each little spaceman represents you as the player as your avatar. This is true of all players, including the imposter.

Is there any difference between Among Us characters?

No. In truth, every Among Us character is the same, the only difference between them is the color they correspond to. None of them have any unique skills or abilities because of their color.

Therefore, when picking your avatar, simply pick the color you like most and don’t worry about any individual differences between them – beyond aesthetics of course.

So that’s all you need to know about the differences between Among Us characters.

Advertisement

For more guides and news, check out some of the below articles:

Among Us in Fortnite? | How many people play Among Us? | Among Us VR revealed | How to get Among Us for free on PC