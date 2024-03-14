Fortnite players wowed by “sick” detail from Dr. Vinderbot skin

The Dr. Vinderbot skin from the latest Save the World pack has a certain “sick” and “cool” detail that caught players off guard.

Since Fortnite‘s first ever collab with Marvel in 2018, the game has become a massive pop culture phenomenon, featuring anime characters, TV shows, movies, and real-life celebrities in the game’s Battle Royale island.

With so many IPs, it’s always exciting to guess what other crossover Fortnite plans to bring. And despite them mostly being a welcome addition, it’s no secret that original skins from the game remain to occupy the hearts of some players.

Recently, Fortnite has also released another lore-related original skin; this time, it’s none other than Dr. Vinderbot. For the uninitiated, Dr. Vinderbot is essentially the AI form of Dr. Vinderman, one of the game’s key characters.

As an AI character, the skin features a holographic-like face and hair, which some players find pretty cool. However, as it turns out, there is another interesting detail that further complements its artificial-like appearance.

A player has pointed out in a Reddit thread that when you get knocked using this skin, the hologram on his face and hair disappears. This discovery has certainly caught most players off guard, and some of them even claimed it looked “really cool.”

“Honestly if that’s his intended design, it is cool since he is an A.I being damaged,” one person wrote.

“That’s actually a really cool detail. Definitely worth grabbing,” praised another player.

In a separate X post showcasing the same detail on this skin, one user showed that Dr. Vinderbot’s holographic face and hair flicker back up when revived.

Following this, one user commented, “OK, THAT’S SICK.” Overall, players seem to love this detail making it seem like he “turned off” when getting downed.

Certain cosmetics in Fortnite do feature extra animations, but this is arguably one of the coolest-looking ones.