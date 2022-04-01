How many people play Among Us? Player count in 2022

Among Us exploded onto the gaming scene as a space-themed whodunit from developers Innersloth. The multiplayer title has seen regular content updates which have added tons of layers of mystery to Among Us’ Mafia-inspired gameplay. With the game being years old now, players are wondering how many people play Among Us in 2022?

Rarely do video games skyrocket in popularity like Among Us did. Originally enjoying a low-key release in 2018, Among Us didn’t pick up steam until 2020 when streamers and content creators en masse began playing the multiplayer mystery.

Top Twitch personalities like Pokimane, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, and tons of others hopped onto the Among Us bandwagon and

Since then, while the game has continued to receive content updates like Among Us VR and added more roles than just imposter, the player base has dropped off.

Updated April 1, 2022, with new player count information.

How many people are playing Among Us in 2022?

According to stat tracking site Steam Charts, as of April 1, 2022, the last 30 days saw the average number of players increase slightly to 5,497 with a total average in March 2022 of 5,458 players.

It’s worth noting that these numbers are only for Steam players, and so don’t account for players playing through Epic Games.

Among Us’ player count has been steadily declining for quite some time now, as March 2022 constituted the lowest average player count for the game since July 2020.

The whodunit’s highest peak player count was in September 2020 when it hit 438,524 players.

Despite having a lower player count now, Among Us still holds a special place in tons of gamers’ hearts.

It also still serves as one of the most solid multiplayer experiences for gamers of all ages.