How to get Among Us for free on PC - Dexerto

Among Us continues to prove popular among players from around the world, but the social deduction game can now be claimed completely free of charge.

Innersloth has teamed up with Epic Games and is giving players the chance to grab Among Us for free. The ever-popular party game sees 4-10 players complete a variety of mini-games, while also trying to figure out which members are the impostors. It’s a relatively simple game and one that has proven extremely popular. In fact, the game continues to be one of the most-watched games on Twitch and YouTube.

Popular streamers like Disguised Toast, Corpse Husband, and Pokimane have all proven just how fun this game can be. While the title is currently free-to-play on mobile devices, the game still needs to be purchased if you wish to play it on PC. However, the Epic Games Store is now giving away Among Us completely free of charge. Here’s how you can claim the latest free title.

How to get Among Us on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store enables players to claim a free game each week, making it one of the best places for PC gamers to build up their ever-growing game library.

Claiming your free copy of Among Us is incredibly easy, so simply follow the instructions below to add it to your collection.

Download the Epic Game Store app. Make an Epic Games account or log in to an existing one. Click on the ‘Store’ section. Scroll down to the ‘Free Games’ section. Click on Among Us and hit ‘Claim’.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to play Among Us completely free of charge. Make sure you tell your friends, and check back each week to see what the next mystery game will be.