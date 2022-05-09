Fortnite players think they’ve found a secret Among Us easter egg

Fortnite players have been waiting for an Among Us collab for several months now, but some eagle-eyed fans think they’ve found a secret crossover easter egg.

When Among Us spiked in popularity in 2020, many games jumped at the chance to create their own knock-off modes. Fortnite created its own social deduction mode, and the Among Us developers were disappointed in the lack of an actual collab.

Fortnite has made a habit of collaborating with popular video games, and many fans of both games expected some sort of Among Us collab. However, that wasn’t the case.

Until October 2021, when Fortnite tweeted at Among Us asking if they wanted to work on something together. It’s been several months since Epix Games extended the olive branch, but there’s been no word from either studio.

Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2021

Fortnite’s secret Among Us easter egg

Players have patiently waited for skins, cosmetics, or a game mode to be announced in collaboration with Among Us. Yet, some players believe the collab they’ve been waiting for has been hiding right under their feet.

User FunnyCobra002posted an image to the r/FortNiteBR subreddit that showed a bird’s eye view of the Chapter 3 island. The island was outlined in red to show the shape of an Among Us crewmate.

Comments on the post agreed that the map looked “sus” and others complained how they’d never be able to unsee the Imposter on the map.

Ironically, this isn’t the first time players thought the Fortnite map looked like an Among Us crewmate. During Chapter 2, a similar image with the outline of an impostor circulated the internet leaving everyone feeling “sussy.”

The different colored regions of the map do make the similarities feel uncanny, much more so than the Chapter 2 map comparison. But it does make some players wonder where the collab that was teased actually is.

For more Fortnite, check out why Ninja is concerned for Competitive No Build tournaments, and stay tuned for more news and guides.