New Among Us map “The Airship” revealed

Among Us’ fourth map, named The Airship, has been revealed. The maze of ladders and sliding floors features a host of new features exclusive to the map, and will be released to players in “early 2021.”

If you’re an Among Us fan, there’s a lot to get excited about. Not only did the party game pick up numerous prizes at The Game Awards, including Best Multiplayer Game, but there was a special trailer for players.

Innersloth debuted the game’s next map, the Airship, which is set to be released in early 2021. It will be the most complex and kitted-out map in Among Us, and is sure to instantly become a fan-favorite.

New Airship map features new tasks, spawn locations, more

There’s a lot of new features jam-packed into the Airship map. While we didn’t get a full overview of what to expect, it’s going to be the most interactive map in Among Us.

There’s ladders to get between levels on the map, and also shifting floors to traverse over dangerous drops between the Airship’s tiers. It makes the Airship, all in all, the biggest map in the game so far.

As always, new tasks are on the way specific to the map too. While not much was shown off in the preview, a new gem polishing task in the Vault will be available, as well as a different way to empty garbage.

The biggest change of all though is the choice to spawn in three different locations: Engine Room, Records, and Main Hall after a meeting. This could drastically change the strategy of the game for both Imposters and Crewmates, as you could throw someone off your scent there.

☀️ THE AIRSHIP – A new map coming early 2021 ☀️ Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

🔹 all new tasks

🔹 your choice of what room to start in

🔹 ladders?!

🔹 and more? But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around… pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

When will the Airship map be released in Among Us?

Innersloth gave a very general release date for Among Us’ fourth map ⁠— early 2021. However, given how popular the game is, you can be sure they’ll try to ship it as fast as possible.

The four developers can only work so fast, but given how fast they’ve responded to players in the past, it should be just a matter of weeks. Keep your eyes peeled in the new year for the new map.