Among Us

New Among Us map “The Airship” revealed

Published: 11/Dec/2020 5:30

by Andrew Amos
Airship map in Among Us
Innersloth

Among Us’ fourth map, named The Airship, has been revealed. The maze of ladders and sliding floors features a host of new features exclusive to the map, and will be released to players in “early 2021.”

If you’re an Among Us fan, there’s a lot to get excited about. Not only did the party game pick up numerous prizes at The Game Awards, including Best Multiplayer Game, but there was a special trailer for players.

Innersloth debuted the game’s next map, the Airship, which is set to be released in early 2021. It will be the most complex and kitted-out map in Among Us, and is sure to instantly become a fan-favorite.

New Airship map features new tasks, spawn locations, more

There’s a lot of new features jam-packed into the Airship map. While we didn’t get a full overview of what to expect, it’s going to be the most interactive map in Among Us.

There’s ladders to get between levels on the map, and also shifting floors to traverse over dangerous drops between the Airship’s tiers. It makes the Airship, all in all, the biggest map in the game so far.

As always, new tasks are on the way specific to the map too. While not much was shown off in the preview, a new gem polishing task in the Vault will be available, as well as a different way to empty garbage.

The biggest change of all though is the choice to spawn in three different locations: Engine Room, Records, and Main Hall after a meeting. This could drastically change the strategy of the game for both Imposters and Crewmates, as you could throw someone off your scent there.

When will the Airship map be released in Among Us?

Innersloth gave a very general release date for Among Us’ fourth map ⁠— early 2021. However, given how popular the game is, you can be sure they’ll try to ship it as fast as possible.

The four developers can only work so fast, but given how fast they’ve responded to players in the past, it should be just a matter of weeks. Keep your eyes peeled in the new year for the new map.

Pokimane devilishly used Among Us’ proximity chat vs Disguised Toast

Published: 11/Dec/2020 4:33 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 4:49

by Alan Bernal
InnerSloth / Pokimane Twitch

Disguised Toast Pokimane

Pokimane showed how to the Among Us proximity chat changes the game, giving you the ability to mess with everyone in the lobby like Disguised Toast, CORPSE, and Valkyrae as the game unfolds.

While trials and deliberation usually takes place during emergency meetings and when a body is found, proximity chat keeps the mics hot. Whether you’re trying to marinate a crew member or catch an imposter in a lie, there’s a lot of wiggle room with the feature.

Pokimane showed how to do just that when she used it in her lobby when she led on players like Sykkuno, LilyPichu, and Toast in multiple games. Perfectly popping in and out of rooms to sway opinion, divide attention, and pick off unsuspecting streamers throughout her games.

Toast was the first to fall victim in the grand scheme, actually helping Poki break Ludwig’s train of logic – which was about to reveal Pokimane as the imposter.

Pokimane YouTube
Pokimane was having a blast manipulating her friends with Among Us’ proximity chat.

Down to the last four survivors, Ludwig had an inkling that Pokimane was the fake crew member. But pitching his train of thought to accuse her kept getting derailed by her small lies then her hilarious ultimatum down the line.

After voting for herself and then lying about it, Ludwig was hot on her trail: “No no, I think Poki voted for you, Toast. I lied (about voting for Corpse) to see if someone else would vote for you to tie the vote… Poki voted for herself to maybe tie the vote. Cause if I had voted for her it would have been 2-2, and they would’ve won.”

“If Poki did that, she deserves the win,” Toast said, all the while being fed with misdirection from Pokimane.

Then when they actually got into the vote, all Poki had to do was throw off the conversation with a last remark: “Or we can vote Lud, cause everyone knows it was him… Bad b**ches vote for Lud.”

With only three players left, the game was sealed!

She even kept up the strats in the next game against Sykkuno, showing exactly how to manipulate people in Among Us with some trickery via proximity chat.