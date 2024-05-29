How many people play XDefiant? Player count in 2024

XDefiant was finally released on May 21 to much fanfare, even breaking player count records for Ubisoft, but exactly how many people are playing the game?

Ubisoft’s FPS newcomer has already attracted millions right out of the gate, its Call of Duty-esque gameplay already looking to be a real competitor with Activision’s juggernaut.

Despite a few server problems early on, the game has been relatively smooth sailing in its Preseason stretch, with the game’s player count already racking up some impressive numbers.

So here is everything you need to know about XDefiant’s player count.

Do we know XDefiant’s player count?

According to reports by Insider Gaming, XDefiant reached a high of 700,000 concurrent players on May 27. The game also racked up 500,000 concurrent users in its first 24 hours after its May 21 launch.

48 hours after launch, XDefiant gained over three million unique players, and a week after launch, the number of unique players reached 7.6 million and is expected to rise to 8 million soon.

All these numbers are totaled from all platforms, which include PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Ubisoft XDefiant’s peak player count was 700,000 on May 27.

Ubisoft has yet to release the stats themselves and there is no way to view its player count stats as it’s only playable through Ubisoft’s own client, which means third-party trackers can’t view XDefiant’s analytics.

However, despite the early figures, Insider Gaming’s source says several developers working on XDefiant are not taking the unique player numbers too seriously.

As it stands, these are the only numbers that are publicly available for XDefiant. Until Ubisoft reveals its internal stats, we won’t know what the games’ exact numbers are.