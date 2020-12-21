Logo
Fans are giddy as Halsey asks Corpse Husband to “teach” her Among Us

Published: 21/Dec/2020 1:07

by Theo Salaun
Halsey and Corpse Husband, both known for their voices, despite very different genres, have thrown social media into a frenzy by publicly planning a game of Among Us together.

What happens when worlds collide? Halsey, a celebrity musician, and Corpse Husband, a celebrity content creator (and musician, too), have proven that spontaneous collaboration is the stuff of fandom dreams. 

Neither Halsey nor Corpse Husband are restricted to the recording studio, although they’ve both produced successful hits. While each has a massive following on social media, the former is better known for her songwriting accolades while the latter, for a deep voice that resonates across YouTube and Twitch content.

When Halsey tweeted out a casual, undirected Sunday “Hello,” she probably didn’t expect Corpse to respond. When he did respond with a cryptic “exactly,” few could have expected that the two would start scheduling a game of Among Us. But that’s exactly what happened and fans are ecstatic.

Halsey has had No. 1 and No. 2 albums on the Billboard 200 since 2015, making her a famous face and a famous voice, even before she erupted as a cultural figure thanks to outspoken activism and fan engagement. Corpse Husband’s “E-Girls Are Ruining My Life!” track went big on TikTok, but he’s mostly famous for being a faceless, baritone voice with beloved Twitch and YouTube content.

The majority of that Twitch content has been in Among Us, which Halsey succinctly refers to as “space Game.” With Corpse already having played with famous American figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and James Charles, he is an excellent candidate to teach Halsey next.

As fans are already giddy at the prospect of Corpse and Halsey just communicating with one another on Twitter, it’s easy to imagine how hyped people would be if the two actually end up playing on Twitch together.

In just a few hours, fan reactions have already spanned everything from pure joy about the Twitter interactions to excitement over a possible Twitch stream and even some hopes for a musical collaboration.

Thus far, nothing has been scheduled and no one knows if Halsey’s Among Us tutorial will be conducted in the public eye. All we know is that two of the internet’s favorite personalities are in communication with each other.

Among Us

Among Us now available on Nintendo Switch with cross-platform play

Published: 16/Dec/2020 1:21

by Andrew Amos
Nintendo Switch

Among Us is going live on consoles, with the hit mobile and PC title being ported onto the Nintendo Switch. Innersloth have also revealed the new release will have cross-platform play with its PC and mobile compatriots.

Among Us is finally hitting consoles. After months of players demanding more access to the hit game, Innersloth’s party classic is finally arriving on the Nintendo Switch.

The developers announced the game was going live, effective immediately, on the Nintendo eShop on December 15.

How much does Among Us on Nintendo Switch cost?

Among Us on the Nintendo Switch is unfortunately not a free title. However, it won’t break the bank too much. The game itself costs $5 USD on the eShop, making it the same price as the PC version. There is no physical copy.

However, players will be required to pay a subscription fee for Nintendo Online to access the online multiplayer function. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial, but after that, it’ll cost you $3.99 USD for one month, or $19.99 USD for the whole year.

How to play Among Us cross-play on the Nintendo Switch

You don’t really even have to lift up a finger to cross-play with your PC or mobile friends on Among Us. The game is automatically integrated with cross-play, so you can join any lobby as long as you have the code.

Even better, if you are on the same Wi-Fi network, you can play local multiplayer with up to nine others as well. You won’t need a Nintendo Online subscription to use local multiplayer.

Among Us on Nintendo Switch will have cross-play, but no cross-progression.

As for cross-progression, that remains to be seen. Given each client uses a different log-in system, there’s no way to transfer unlocked items between platforms.

The Among Us Nintendo Switch version will be updated on the same schedule as the PC and mobile versions. This means players will get access to the new map, Airship, when it drops in early 2021.

Any future new content will also be pushed out onto all platforms at the same time, and you can still take advantage of promotions like Twitch Drops if you link your accounts together.