LeafyIsHere joins Andrew Tate & more on Rumble just days after Twitter unban

Leafy is the latest former YouTuber to move to Rumble

Content creator LeafyIsHere announced that he will start streaming on Rumble, becoming the latest big name to join the alternative video publishing platform.

It comes after the controversial content creator, who made his name in the YouTube reaction scene, was unbanned on Twitter after a year-long suspension.

LeafyIsHere was banned from YouTube in 2020 after uploading a series of videos criticizing Pokimane, and also had his Twitch account permanently suspended, for “causing risk to the community”.

After his return to Twitter, which he attributed to Elon Musk’s habit of unbanning previously suspended accounts

LeafyIsHere announces move to Rumble

Just a couple of days after being unblocked, Leafy posted a link to his Rumble account, promising to “cook some videos.”

The official Rumble Twitter account was excited at the prospect of getting new talent on the site, saying: “You are getting verified now. Leafy is BACK!”

While Leafy hasn’t made any uploads to the site yet, fans were excited at the prospect of his new focus on video-making.

One commenter said: “Just downloaded the app and made my account, I look forward to Leafy’s return!”

Another complimented Rumble’s policy, saying: “Bless your hearts for having a free speech unfiltered platform. You’re doing what YouTube is failing at.”

It’s unclear if Leafy will return to the reaction and commentary content that made him so popular, or if he’ll branch out into different kinds of videos.

This makes Leafy the latest established creator to join Rumble, which presents itself as a free-speech alternative to YouTube.

Other big names on Rumble include Andrew Tate and Sneako, both of whom upload regularly after they were banned from YouTube.