Tom Scott announces indefinite YouTube break after 10 years of uploads

English YouTuber and Web Developer Tom Scott has announced he will be taking an indefinite break from YouTube after 10 years of consistent weekly uploads.

Stories about content creators experiencing burnout are becoming all too common on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, with recent examples like Tfue showcasing how much the grind of content creation can wear a person down.

While many view content creation as a fun profession, it’s true that many platforms require content creators to be consistent, and sometimes put in work outside of just filming videos.

Now, English Youtuber Tom Scott has announced he will be taking an indefinite break from YouTube videos after uploading on the platform consistently for 10 years.

Tom Scott announces indefinite YouTube hiatus

On June 30, 2023, Scott uploaded a video titled, “Six months from now, this channel stops.” The nearly two-minute-long video opened with the YouTuber explaining that he regularly posts an update video to the channel every year.

However, this update video came early and with some fairly surprising news: On January 1, 2024, he will have uploaded a video every week for 10 years. However, after that video goes live, he will be taking an indefinite break from uploading on YouTube.

Scott explained further and said, “It’s probably not goodbye forever, but this channel will stop. At least, for a while.” He then went on to say that there are still 26 videos still scheduled for the remainder of the year, some of which have already been planned out.

Scott said he still plans on continuing his podcast, Lateral, into 2024 during his YouTube hiatus, as well as his ongoing newsletter.

The YouTuber closed his video by reiterating that he still has six months left to go but that afterward he was going to “take a vacation” for who knows how long.