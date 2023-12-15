Brooke Schofield denies claims Matt Rife cheated on her with 20 women

Content creator Brooke Schofield has shut down claims Matt Rife cheated on her with 20 women, calling out publications for spreading misinformation.

Brooke Schofield is most known for appearing alongside Tana Mongeau on the podcast, Cancelled with Tana Mongeau.

The podcast frequently features celebrity guest appearances, with the girls discussing stardom, drama, and “the enigmatic world of ‘the influencer.’”

However, Schofield has now called out news publication Page 6 for falsely reporting some of the statements she made surrounding her previous relationship with Matt Rife while on the podcast.

In the original article, it is alleged Schofield accused her ex-boyfriend of having “cheated on her with ‘20 women’ before blocking her number”. These claims were supposedly made during an episode of the podcast.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Schofield slammed the publication for falsely quoting her podcast contributions, writing “No it’s the way I absolutely never said that at all whatsoever.”

Instead, Schofield comments surrounding the infidelity contained a much lesser number, with the actress and influencer stating during the episode, “I just sent [Rife] a text, and I was like, ‘How embarrassing is it that I’m literally currently getting dragged for defending you while also in a group chat with seven other girlfriends you had?’”

Following Schofield’s post surrounding the inaccurate article, one person wrote, “Welcome to the internet Brookie. Don’t even try to fight it. Just realize you’re now a character in a play.” To this, Schofield replied, “I hate this game.”

“This isn’t even paraphrasing… they just completely twisted it to get clicks,” another fan wrote. A third said, “What’s funny, they had many clickbait ‘headlines’ that would’ve been your actual words and they went with this.”

