YouTuber AzzyLand claims SSSniperwolf “stole her life”

Controversial YouTuber SSSniperwolf has come under fire again. While accusations of stealing content are common, YouTuber AzzyLand, along with Nerd City, broke down how SSSniperwolf stole more than that from her.

SSSniperwolf has been heavily criticized for a lot over her years of internet stardom. Accusations of faking gameplay on Twitch and aggressively borrowing content ideas on YouTube are just a few of the major dramas she’s been entangled in.

More recently, a months-long feud between SSSniperwolf and JacksFilms came to a head when she Doxxed her fellow YouTuber via Instagram Live. She’s since apologized for the incident but the backlash has yet to end.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the midst of all this heat, AzzyLand, another reaction content creator, has come forward to voice her own issues with SSSniperwolf. In a collaborative video on Nerd City’s channel titled ‘SSSniperwolf stole her life’, Azzyland levels allegations of harassment, intimidation, and imitation against SSSniperwolf.

The video does show numerous confirmed examples of SSSniperwolf uploading videos with incredibly similar thumbnails and titles to AzzyLand’s. All of which are uploaded weeks, months, and sometimes years after her originals.

Article continues after ad

It’s not just content though. Both Nerd City and AzzyLand accuse SSSniperwolf of imitating her accent, mannerisms, and cosplays with numerous images seeming to back up the claim. To cap this off, AzzyLand also asserts that SSSniperwolf leveled false accusations that she is a copycat, and prompted fans to harass her.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“She created the narrative that you had cloned her when it was the other way around,” Nerd City asks. “Yes and now she’s kind of like, encouraging people to hate on me,” AzzyLand elaborated, explaining that certain people had even told her to commit suicide.

Article continues after ad

The “near-constant” vitriol from SSSniperwolf fans, encouraged by the creator herself as shown in certain clips, has deterred AzzyLand from engaging with social media. “it’s become like hell. I can’t avoid it, even if I try,” she explained.

YouTube: Nerd City A side-by-side comparison of AzzyLand and SSSNiperwolf’s house tour videos.

AzzyLand has acknowledged that some of her own fans are a little zealous in her defense. “I do have fans who do kind of instigate because they’re firing back at what her fans are doing,” she admitted. “I tell them not to.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She explained that she thinks it’s “bad karma” for her fans to do so, and that “the truth always comes out”. “I thought it would come out on its own but sometimes you have to stand up for yourself,” AzzyLand replied when asked why she was coming forward now.