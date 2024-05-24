KFC speaks out after IShowSpeed’s in-store antics during bizarre Family Guy stream

YouTuber IShowSpeed’s absurd Family Guy stream with Peter and Lois Griffin impersonators inside KFC was so wild, that even the restaurant responded.

No content creator rivals IShowSpeed for truly bizarre yet entertaining IRL streams. In just over a week, he went from trying to get into North Korea, to appearing on ESPN, and doing backflips while eating chicken in a New York KFC.

The latter went ultra viral as Speed hung out with real-life versions of Peter and Lois Griffin, who spontaneously broke into song to perform the Family Guy theme song, which the YouTuber joined in on.

As he’s prone to doing, Speed celebrated the moment with one of his signature backflips, sending the surreal moment into viral overdrive where it was viewed over 10M times on X alone.

Kentucky Fried Chicken was watching it all unfold and responded to the broadcast and viral clips, proclaiming, “The flip is now KFC history.”

That’s not all; the Spanish KFC X account also had some thoughts and warned customers not to do backflips in its restaurants – as they wouldn’t be held liable in the event of an injury.

“From KFC we want to communicate that we are not responsible for these types of actions within our establishments,” the company wrote. However, even the colonel couldn’t help but be impressed by Speed’s athletic ability.

“But the truth is that [backflips] are very hard hahaha how beautiful,” KFC joked.

IShowSpeed’s KFC Family Guy antics are just the latest in a long line of outrageous broadcasts for the 19-year-old.

This year alone, Speed took an RKO finishing move from Randy Orton at WrestleMania, got trolled by star NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and was even bit by a snake during a trip to India.

With creators like MrBeast partnering with fast food joints for meal deals, we’ll have to see if Speed and KFC decide to join forces in some capacity in the future.