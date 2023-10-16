IShowSpeed rips pants off after snake bites his leg and he freaks out

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed freaked out so hard that his pants came off after a snake bit him during a stream in India.

IShowSpeed has been traveling the world as part of his IRL broadcasts, with the YouTuber now bringing his antics all the way to India.

Despite YouTube terminating one of his IRL India streams for “policy violations,” the creator has remained in the country and kept on streaming – but his most recent broadcast was not without some drama.

While filming some content, checking out Orangutan esports, and meeting up with Indian creators, things went off the rails when a snake introduced by YouTube duo Slayy Point suddenly bit Speed.

IShowSpeed panics after snake bites him on stream

The hijinks started when Speed lost his cool after an iguana was placed on his shoulder and began moving about. The streamer started to panic, and seemingly upset a snake by screaming so loud.

As his fellow YouTubers tried to get the iguana off him, the snake they were also carrying reared back and bit the streamer on the leg.

“He bit me! He f**king bit me!” IShowSpeed roared. “I swear to God, he bit me! I’m about to die, bro!”

Speed, along with the crew, then watched a replay of his freak-out; and sure enough, the snake did in fact bite the YouTuber, who lost his cool yet again.

This time, however, Speed began taking his clothes off in a panic, dropping his pants around his ankles before joking it was time for him to go. However, he would return, proving that he wasn’t injured as a result of the bite.

Footage of the incident exploded on social media, with the viral clip being viewed nearly 9 million times since being posted by SpeedUpdates.

Speed’s fans were amazed, and many applauded his entertaining antics, while others were baffled by the fact his pants came off. Luckily, this time, he didn’t accidentally flash his viewers and there wasn’t another “IShowMeat” situation.

It’s still unclear if Speed will ever return to Twitch now that his channel is unbanned, but for now, clips like this show why he’s one of YouTube’s biggest stars and a top free agent on the streaming market.