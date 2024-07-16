Fans of KSI were shocked to hear his leaked song, ‘Falling In Love Dirty,’ which allegedly featured one of his biggest collaborations yet with Billie Eilish.

While Billie Eilish is one of the biggest names in music, boxer and YouTuber KSI appeared to have nailed a feature from her on one of his latest songs, ‘Falling In Love Dirty.’

KSI’s song leaked online on July 15. He slammed the person who released it to the media in a now-deleted tweet.

“Why the f*ck do people leak my sh*t cba. This is why [I] don’t do music anymore,” he tweeted on X.

The song itself featured Billie opening with her sultry vocals, “Falling in love with you was the easiest thing that I’ve ever done. Falling for someone new was the dangerous thing.”

“If you can cross your heart and hope to die, then I can learn to live and love the lie. That falling in love with you, is the dirtiest thing,” she sang.

However, fans are unsure if her voice was AI-generated or if KSI really got one of his biggest collabs yet.

“A Billie ft is insane,” tweeted one fan.

“Billie Eilish ft KSI is crazy work,” added another.

“Surely not right? Cause that’s genuinely mind-blowing,” quipped a third.

KSI isn’t new to the music game, though. In 2020, he collaborated with Rick Ross and Lil Baby on his chart-topping song, ‘Down Like That.’ He also scored a Lil Wayne feature in his 2021 hit, ‘Lose.’

Though KSI responded to his leaked song, he hasn’t confirmed if the feature was AI-generated or authentic vocals from Billie Eilish.

However, he said that he’ll “figure it out” after X user ‘sh6kira’ apologized for the leak, saying they tried to keep it from happening.