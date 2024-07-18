KSI has aired his frustrations after his entire album leaked on social media, with huge collaborations with John Legend, Billie Eilish, and more supposedly in the mix.

In the digital age, it’s increasingly difficult for things to stay under wraps. Be it new games, actors in a film, or player transfers in sports, leaks are almost a given at this point.

And while some artists do have their music leaked on occasion, it’s not often you get a full album appear online before a single has even dropped — but that is exactly what has happened to KSI.

On Twitter/X on Thursday, July 18, the YouTuber said in now-deleted posts: “Well, whole album has been leaked. So if you don’t get any more music from me for a while, you know why.”

KSI couldn’t hide his feelings in a series of now-deleted tweets

He continued: “People don’t understand the hard work that goes into creating art, for then some twat to just post it on TikTok like it’s nothing … I’m tired of it all man.”

The account in question is posting snippets of different tracks from the album — named ‘Caught in Two Minds’ — and has posted nine songs at the time of writing, speculating on who is featured in each, though some of the voices are more distinguishable than others.

This includes John Legend, most famous for his track ‘All of Me’, longtime collaborator S-X, and Anne-Marie, among others.

This came just a day after leaks started to spread of a track supposedly with Billie Eilish, though many accounts have had to remove their posts regarding that song due to copyright.