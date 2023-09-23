IShowSpeed’s brother admits he’s “picked on” everyday for viral flashing incident

IShowSpeed’s brother opened up to his older sibling on stream that he had been teased every day at school since the infamous wardrobe malfunction.

IShowSpeed was the talk of the internet after he accidentally flashed himself on stream in August, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

He has since been seen raging countless times, where his viewers, fellow content creators, and even his dad have been taunting him for it.

However, it has now been revealed that his brother has also been constantly teased for it on a daily basis after he opened up to his older brother in a heartfelt moment.

IShowSpeed’s brother is teased for wardrobe malfunction and weight

During IShowSpeed’s YouTube livestream, his half-brother known as Jamal, joined him, as well as their dad who appeared for a short while to tease the streamer by singing his “IShowMeat” song.

“Stop playing with me bro! Stop f*cking playing with me bro!” Speed angrily responded, whose dad has regularly teased his son with the song across social media.

As the stream was coming to a close, his 15-year-old brother opened up and shared that he had been taunted every day at his school after his brother’s accidental exposure went viral.

“I go out of my way to school to get picked on because of my weight, like I always get picked on,” Jamal said.

“Every day I go to school, I get shamed on for being IShowSpeed’s brother, cause he showed his meat. I get picked on for that, bro, because of your outcomes,” He later added.

The YouTuber made it clear he was unaware beforehand and apologized: “Really? I’m sorry, bro. Nah, real sh*t. Everything I do is for you, bro.”

IShowSpeed has also apologized to a viewer’s mother after it was revealed he almost got her son suspended at their school.