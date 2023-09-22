IShowSpeed donates to fan’s mother as apology for almost getting son suspended at school

IShowSpeed donated $500 to a fan’s mother as an apology after almost getting her son suspended from school.

IShowSpeed’s streams can get chaotic, be it his reactions when checking out the new EA FC 24, or the infamous moments he nearly set his house on fire by lighting fireworks indoors. Yes moments, it happened twice.

Sometimes during streams, he may organize FaceTime calls with fans. Intending to connect with his audience, these moments can often go awry. This is exactly what happened recently as he almost got a fan suspended from school after calling his teacher a “b****”.

Despite apologizing to the fan and offering $50 for his troubles, the viewer was still in hot water with his mother, whom Speed personally apologized to.

In a recent stream, he ended it off by FaceTiming the same fan he almost got suspended. The fan told Speed about how he got in trouble with his mom, and he offered to smooth things out with her.

However, his offer to smooth things out was, unique. “I want to help you relieve yourself. I can tell y’all got so much stress in your body and I want to get it out… I can tell by your voice baby,” he told the fan’s mom, to which she was clearly amused.

“I’m a 25-year-old financial man, you feel what I’m saying? I can help you,” he told the mother, to which she questioned if he was trying to give her money.

Speed asked her for her Cash App account, to which he transferred $500 for the troubles he caused. However, after sending her the money, Speed decided to “rizz” his mom, calling her “beautiful” and admitting he’s trying to “make her mines”.

Saying to the mother, “I had my eyes on you for three months but your son kept gatekeeping,” much to the discomfort of the fan. Luckily for the viewer, his mother did not reciprocate Speed’s feelings.