IShowSpeed angrily confronts dad for making music video about wardrobe malfunction

IShowSpeed confronted his father on a tense FaceTime call after his dad made an entire music video about the viral wardrobe incident that took place during one of his streams.

On August 16, popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed accidentally flashed his fans during a playthrough of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Clips from the incident instantly went viral online, causing Speed to quickly delete the VOD — thus narrowly avoiding a ban from YouTube.

Since then, he’s asked fans to stop spreading the clip around social media… but not everyone has honored his wishes.

Instagram: ishowspeed IShowspeed is a prominent YouTuber with over 11 million subscribers.

Most notably, his own father began singing a little song about the ordeal during one of his own streams just a week later. Speed wasn’t too happy about this and confronted his dad on a FaceTime call, where his dad apologized.

IShowSpeed stunned as dad makes music video about wardrobe incident

However, it looks like that apology might not have been sincere. A month later, his dad uploaded an entire music video he’d created about the incident called ‘I Show the Meat.’

Speed reacted to the song during a live stream that same day, clearly upset that his dad had once again brought up the incident he’d hoped to leave behind him.

“Dad, you just made a f*cking song about the worst situation to ever happen to me in a day in my life, dad,” Speed said. “My dad made a song that ruined my f*cking life and he thinks it’s alright.”

Speed then called his dad on FaceTime to confront him about the situation, making it clear that he wasn’t a fan of his new song.

“You made a song behind my f*cking back!” Speed screamed. “I’m bout to beat the f*ck out of you, dad! I don’t give a f*ck anymore!”

The situation got so heated that his mom banged on the door asking him to stop cursing, but Speed’s dad claimed he just “wanted to make a song about my meat.”

Although Speed was less than happy with his dad’s antics, the two agreed to leave the conversation on a good note — but it doesn’t look like things totally got resolved.