IShowSpeed reportedly “angered” Man Utd staff after invite to FA Cup after-party

IShowSpeed has allegedly angered Manchester United staff after the YouTube star was seen at the club’s FA Cup victory after-party.

The 19-year-old attended Manchester United’s FA Cup final clash against rivals Manchester City on May 25 — where he watched the Red Devils lift the trophy for a 13th time in the club’s history.

Later that night, Speed shared photos across social media with United star Alejandro Garnacho and manager Erik ten Hag at the club’s after-party.

However, Man Utd staff are reportedly unhappy with the YouTuber’s presence at the celebration, which he wasn’t invited to, according to the DailyMail.

Article continues after ad

X: @ishowspeedsui

Reports also claim the United staff party was axed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS as they cut down on costs. While staff are allegedly aggrieved, IShowSpeed’s cameraman ‘Slipz’ hit back in a post on X, claiming the two were invited by the players and “embraced” by everybody at the party

Article continues after ad

“Invited by players, embraced by everyone including the manager once there,” he wrote.

The YouTube star got himself caught up in a heated argument with several United fans at the game as he urged them to cheer on the team. Fortunately for Speed, he wasn’t attacked, unlike last year’s final.

Article continues after ad

His larger-than-life personality and non-stop grind are paying off for the young star, making him a top dog in the streaming world. Fans are noticing his hustle too, praising Speed and his team for their impressive marketing and never missing a beat when it comes to making viral content.

Speed recently made headlines after bizarrely attending Gloucestershire’s annual cheese competition, where he took part in the event and somehow finished fourth with absolutely no preparation beforehand.