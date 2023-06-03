IShowSpeed suddenly attacked by spectator at FA Cup final

Streamer IShowSpeed was punched by a stranger while attending the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London.

The popular content creator was watching the final between Manchester City and Manchester United when a fellow audience member, who was sitting in the row in front of Speed, turned around and punched him in the arm.

The attack sent Speed’s phone flying into several other spectators, and the whole thing was caught on stream.

IShowSpeed attacked by stranger at Wembley Stadium

In the clip, Speed can be seen streaming the match when the spectator hits his arm. The streamer wasn’t expecting the attack and was caught off-guard, but his security was prepared, and immediately stopped the man from doing anything else by pushing him away from Speed.

Article continues after ad

While his security settled the issue, several helpful spectators passed Speed’s phone back to him. Speed said: “What? Bro, what did you just do? Why did he just f*cking punch me, bro? Why did he put his hands on me? I didn’t even touch him!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At the end of the incident, Speed’s security can be seen talking to the attacker while several other watchers separate the two men.

This isn’t the first time a streamer has been attacked in the last few days. A Kick streamer in Japan has also been facing harassment for his racist comments on the Japanese public transport system.