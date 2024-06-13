IShowSpeed donates $50k of his winnings from the MrBeast Wipeout challenge

IShowSpeed donated $50K of his winnings from MrBeast’s Wipeout challenge and the internet has nothing but praise for him.

YouTuber MrBeast is known for creating huge challenges with cash prizes, either enlisting his fellow content creators to take part or allowing viewers and the general public to try their luck and earn some big money.

On June 4, 2024, MrBeast put forth a challenge to KSI and IShowSpeed, the two going toe-to-toe to try and complete his Wipeout-style obstacle course, the winner earning $100,000.

The video included chaos, hilarity, and more, with Speed eventually managing to complete the course and in turn, win the cash prize. It was broadcast on Speed’s channel on June 5 and has since garnered almost 4 million views.

First posted by the X account IShowReports, Speed decided to donate half of his winnings to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Social media users were quick to react to the news of Speed’s donation, many praising the content creator for his decision even if they aren’t a fan of his typical content and antics.

One X user wrote, “I personally don’t like the stuff he does, barking and clowning around, but I gotta say, he is one hell of a humble person from the inside, and I love how we can say that social media didn’t make the wrong guy famous, respect.”

Another added, “We made the right man famous.”

While the challenge was a close battle, Speed managed to be the first person to make it to the final platform.

Those who know the content creator were not surprised to see him get the win, after all, Speed is known for his own over-the-top content, recently going viral for taking part in a cheese rolling competition.