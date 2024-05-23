Don’t waste your Wuthering Waves Astrite on the standard banner

Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves features banners that players can roll on to unlock new characters and weapons. However, you should avoid spending Astrite on the permanent banner for one key reason.

Just as the name suggests, limited banners are only available for a set time and feature rate-ups for exclusive 5-stars like Jiyan and Yinlin. Once the limited-time banner duration has finished, a new 5-star character will added and the previous unit will be rotated out.

Meanwhile, the permanent banners function similarly to Genshin Impact’s standard banner in that they feature five characters that can be chosen from and unlocked. This is a great way to add the game’s standard 5-stars to your collection, but it can be a trap that you should avoid.

After you’ve pulled on the beginner banner and secured one of the five standard 5-star characters, you’ll want to avoid spending any future Astrite on it. While it can be tempting to build out your team with the standard characters shown on this banner, you’re better off either unlocking Jiyan now or waiting for Yinlin and future exclusive 5-stars.

Just like other popular gach games, limited characters tend to outshine their regular 5-star counterparts. So, if you’re looking to dish out as much damage as possible and want to create meta team comps, then definitely avoid the standard banner.

Kuro Game Wuthering Waves’ standard banner is best left alone.

As you play through Wuthering Waves, you’ll also naturally get opportunities to roll on the standard banner. You can use these free pulls without needing to convert your own valuable Astrite into Lustrous Tides. This will enable you to build up a reserve of Radiant Tides that can be used on rotating event characters and weapon banners.

I recommend doing this especially if you’re a free to play player or someone who wishes to spend as little as possible when securing characters. It’s also important to bear in mind that gacha games tend to power creep character releases, which often makes new 5-stars incredibly strong.

Of course, if you’re a fan of the standard 5-star characters on Wuthering Waves’ permanent banner, then by all means pull for them. However, you’re almost always better off waiting to pull on limited 5-star releases to avoid having to part with real-world money or miss out on them entirely.